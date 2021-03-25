Georgia Man Receives Final Paycheck Of $915 In Oil-Covered Pennies With A 'F**k You' Note

A man from Fayetteville, Georgia, got his final, overdue paycheck from a local auto shop in the form of a pile of pennies with a note that read “f**k you” attached to it.

Earlier this month, Andreas Flaten received a delivery of over 90,000 1-cent coins — all soaked in greasy oil and dumped on his driveway.

A March 13 Instagram post by Flaten’s girlfriend, Olivia Oxley, states that the huge chunk of change arrived four months after Flaten quit his job at A OK Walker Autoworks, a Peachtree City business run by Miles Walker, last November.

“First things first, when [my boyfriend] quit he gave a written resignation letter complete with a two weeks notice,” Oxley wrote. “After Miles Walker of AOK Walker auto works continued to be the asshole he is and make a normal workday hell, making unnecessary comments about my boyfriends daughter and just [being] an all around dick, that 2 weeks turned into 5 days.”

Oxley explained that Walker had refused to send out Flaten’s last paycheck, claiming damages to his shop.

“Once the word ‘lawyer’ was introduced, this is what he did,” Oxley wrote.

FOX 5 interviewed Flaten, who said he had contacted the Georgia Department of Labor for assistance on his paycheck. He called his former boss’ move a “childish thing to do.”

“If I’ve done my math correctly, 91,515 pennies should come out to be about — at two and a half grams each — about 504 pounds,” Flaten said.

Flaten, who currently keeps the pennies in a wheelbarrow with wheels that have deflated due to the weight of all that zinc and copper, added that he now spends his evenings sitting in the garage, cleaning the coins.

“I think that’s going to be a lot of work for money I’ve already worked for,” he said.

OK Walker Autoworks did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

Walker, the owner of the shop, did speak with other local media outlets. He told FOX 5 that he had paid Flaten in U.S. currency and did not wish to speak further on the matter.

“I don’t know if I did that or not,” Walker said in a brief interview with CBS46 News when questioned about the pennies. “I don’t really remember. It doesn’t matter; he got paid, that’s all that matters. He’s a fucking weenie for even bringing it up.”

Other former employees of A OK Walker Autoworks interviewed by CBS46 confirmed that the repair shop had a toxic work environment, with Walker disparaging female employees and ripping up pay stubs in front of workers. The business has been slammed with a swath of negative reviews on Yelp and Google in recent days due to the penny story.