Georgia Mom Allegedly Exposed Kids To Freezing Cold For Hours, Killing One

A Georgia mother was charged with murder on Thursday after she allegedly took her two young kids into the woods for nearly 12 hours in freezing cold temperatures, leading to the death of her 3-year-old child, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office announced.
Uriha Ridge, 35, was charged with multiple counts of child cruelty and one count of murder after an employee from Fox Hall Resort in Douglasville called officers on Jan. 17 to report that a woman and her two children were lost in the woods nearby, according to the sheriff’s press release.
According the sheriff’s office, Ridge entered the woods near their hotel at around midnight on Jan. 16, but didn’t call for help until 11:51 a.m., despite having a fully charged phone.
Responding deputies found the children endured freezing temperatures overnight, according to arrest warrants reviewed by HuffPost.
Ridge and her children were taken to a local hospital where the 7-year-old was treated for hypothermia and dehydration. The 3-year-old was pronounced dead, authorities said.
Deputies said the 3-year-old child was dressed only in a onesie and possibly died from the hypothermia, according to the warrant. Ridge was allegedly under the influence of cocaine and marijuana when deputies found her and the children, the warrant said.
Court records reviewed by HuffPost reveal that Ridge had also been charged with child cruelty in 2022. She was accused at the time of punching her now 7-year-old in the back and head, then dragging the child by the neck. Ridge was also accused of dropping her then 2-year-old child at the time while “being heavily intoxicated.” It is unclear whether or not she was convicted of those charges.
Ridge was released on $5,000 bond following her 2022 charge and ordered to attend parenting classes and an alcohol therapy program, according to a motion to revoke her bond filed on Jan. 17.