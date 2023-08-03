Georgia Sheriff Says 'We'll Have A Mug Shot' Of Trump If He's Indicted There

Donald Trump has so far been spared from having to pose for a mug shot during his multiple indictments, but that could change if he is charged in Georgia.

“It doesn’t matter your status, we’ll have a mug shot ready for you,” Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat told reporters this week, according to WSB-TV in Atlanta.

Fulton Country District Attorney Fani Willis has said she will decide soon whether to bring charges against Trump in the attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election Georgia.

“The work is accomplished,” Willis told WXIA-TV in Atlanta over the weekend. “We’ve been working for 2½ years. We’re ready to go.”

Additional security measures have been put into place at the Atlanta courthouse in anticipation of a potential indictment.

Labat said this week that if it happens, his office will follow normal procedures ― meaning not only a mug shot but also fingerprints.

Trump was indicted in the spring in New York on state charges centered on hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels shortly before the 2016 election. He was indicted again in June on federal charges related to the mishandling of classified documents and was indicted Tuesday over his role in the efforts to overturn the 2020 election, culminating in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

A decision in Georgia is expected by Aug. 18.

Georgia officials, including Labat, Willis and local judges, have faced threats as the case has advanced.