Delaware Lawmaker Criticized For Racist, Sexist Slurs Arrested On Shoplifting Counts

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware lawmaker who came under fire last year for using a racist and sexist slur to refer to sex workers was arrested on shoplifting charges Tuesday, just days after announcing that he was resigning for health reasons.

Newark police said a warrant was issued Tuesday for Rep. Gerald Brady’s arrest on two counts of shoplifting, and that Brady, 65, turned himself in a few hours later. He was released on his own recognizance.

House Democrats announced last Friday that Brady was resigning effective Feb. 4, but they did not disclose that he was under criminal investigation.

Newark police said in a press release Tuesday that they received a report shortly after 5 p.m. on Jan. 12 of a shoplifting incident at an Acme grocery store. An employee told officers that he saw a man enter the store and recognized him from a Dec. 29 shoplifting incident that had not been reported to police.