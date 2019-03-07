For the second day in a row, Fox News correspondent-at-large Geraldo Rivera defended Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), a frequent target of ridicule on the conservative network.
“I may be the only person in the country who supports both Donald Trump and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez,” Rivera told Martha MacCallum on Wednesday. He also called the freshman congresswoman “a tremendous inspiration to young people,” adding:
“She has gotten this whiny millennial generation off the couches in their mothers’ basements, and instilled in them the possibility that they maybe could even be more successful than their parents.”
His defense of Ocasio-Cortez occurred just one night after he told Sean Hannity that he “feels pride” in her.
“She’s me at the age of 26,” Rivera told Hannity.
On Wednesday, Rivera went even further in his defense of Ocasio-Cortez, slamming the “bogus” talking points used against her, including the ones getting plenty of air on his own network:
“To be so harsh on her, as if the Green New Deal was going to be legislation that’s gonna go into effect and cows can’t fart and airplanes can’t fly, I think that that is a bogus way of looking at her and the class that she represents. This is the most diverse, it is in many ways the youngest, it is the most integrated Congress we’ve ever had. Let them express these ideas.”
Rivera also recounted his own activism in the late 1960s, when he took part in protests and was arrested.
“Maybe this generation is waking up the way mine did,” he said. “Maybe we fell asleep and now we’ve passed the baton in our dreams to this next feisty generation. Let them make their mistakes, but let them try to do something.”