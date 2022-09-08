Geraldo Rivera Of Fox News Makes Stunning Announcement About Donald Trump

Rivera has called Trump a “loyal friend” whom he supported for four years in office and accused “leftist creeps” of trying to destroy Trump at all cost. He praised Trump for his role in producing a COVID-19 vaccine and said it should be named after him. But Trump’s baseless denial of his election defeat soured Rivera’s loyalty.

He allowed that Trump stopped talking to him after Rivera declared the 2020 election over. Rivera has called out Fox News colleagues and Trump for amplifying the fraud claims leading up to the Capitol riot and blamed Trump for inciting the siege. He said shortly after the insurrection that it revealed a “dysfunction” in his friend that he had not seen.