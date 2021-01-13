Fox News personality Geraldo Rivera said he fully supports the impeachment of Donald Trump over the U.S. Capitol riot.

The longtime friend of the president tweeted Tuesday that Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wy.) “is right” to call for Trump to be impeached (for a second time) for his direct role in inciting last week’s deadly violence in Washington.

Rivera, once one of the president’s defenders, lamented at the start of the post how his “loyal friend” had been “hounded without mercy by Democrats intent on destroying him from Day 1.”

But Trump’s election loss to President-elect Joe Biden had “made him crazy or revealed a dysfunction I had refused to see,” wrote Rivera, who in recent weeks has repeatedly debunked Trump’s lies about mass election fraud.

“He then unleashed a mob to make war on their own government,” the conservative pundit added.

A loyal friend, hounded without mercy by Democrats intent on destroying him from Day 1. Then he lost the election. It made him crazy or revealed a dysfunction I had refused to see.

He then unleashed a mob to make war on their own government. 5 to their doom. @LizCheney is right — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) January 13, 2021

House Democrats this week urged Vice President Mike Pence to remove Trump from office via the 25th Amendment, but he refused to do so.

On Monday, the House introduced an article of impeachment against Trump for “incitement of insurrection.” The House is expected to vote on the charge Wednesday, as increasing numbers of Republicans in Congress break ranks with the president and also back his removal.