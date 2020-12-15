Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera maybe shouldn’t expect another call from President Donald Trump anytime soon.

The conservative commentator last week revealed Trump hadn’t taken his last two calls because of his acknowledgment that President-elect Joe Biden had won the 2020 election.

After the Electoral College confirmed Monday that Biden would succeed Trump in the White House, Rivera sent a message to the outgoing president during an appearance on Fox News:

“It is over. I want the president, my friend, the current president, the 45th president, to understand it is over. The Electoral College has voted. The longer we drag this out, the more we damage the fabric of our democracy.”

Rivera, a longtime ally and self-described friend of Trump, has previously touted the idea of naming a COVID-19 vaccine after the president.

“It would be a nice gesture to him, and years from now it would become kind of a generic name. Have you got your Trump yet? I got my Trump; I’m fine. I wish we could honor him in that way,” Rivera said last month.

In footage shared online by The Daily Beast, the pundit also warned Monday that Trump’s refusal to concede, and repeated challenges of the vote, would damage his legacy.

Trump should instead “be taking a victory lap right now celebrating the vaccine that he almost single-handedly forced the scientific community to get ready to save millions of lives,” said Rivera, ignoring the fact his friend repeatedly downplayed the threat of the pandemic that’s now killed more than 300,000 people in the United States.