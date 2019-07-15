Geraldo Rivera Launches Tone-Deaf Defense Of ‘My Friend’ Trump After Racist Rant

But he also described Trump as “my friend” and claimed that the president was “better than that”:

Sad to watch my friend @realDonaldTrump take low road regarding @AOC of the Bronx, @RashidaTlaib of Detroit @AyannaPressley of Boston & @Ilhan of Somalia & Minneapolis. Let’s stick to issues & steer clear of language that’s xenophobic even racist. @POTUS you’re better than that. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) July 14, 2019

Critics were quick to point out that Trump was not better than that, especially after he targeted progressive Democratic, telling them to “go back” to their own countries. He didn’t name names, but appeared to be referring to Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.

All are Americans, and all but one was born in the United States, but questioning the country of origin of his critics ― especially people of color ― has been a part of Trump’s playbook for years. He was, after all, a leader of the racist birther movement that questioned the birthplace of President Barack Obama.

Given that history, Rivera’s critics were quick to point out that Trump’s problem wasn’t just racist “language”:

He's not better than anything.



He'a a racist piece of garbage, and you've enabled him by working for @FoxNews.



You have lousy friends. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) July 14, 2019

If he was better than that, he wouldn’t even think it, never mind broadcast it. This is who he is.



So why do you support him or expect anyone else to? You’re better than that? — Michaela Watkins (@michaelaWat) July 15, 2019

It’s not merely the language that’s the problem. https://t.co/ODtGQhrWqn — George Conway (@gtconway3d) July 14, 2019

Have you been in a coma since Al Capone’s vault? https://t.co/ux8zyZRdf0 — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) July 14, 2019

What a joke Geraldo has been for a while now... — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) July 14, 2019

“Steer clear of language that’s xenophobic even racist.” Saying the loud parts quietly won’t change the fact that Trump *is* xenophobic & racist. Who, because of sycophants like Geraldo, Fox News & the GOP now has near unfettered power to weaponize that hatred into violent policy https://t.co/nSgYnpWccO — Scott Hechinger (@ScottHech) July 14, 2019

Always been hard to tell with you whether you’re dumb, a phony, or a dumb phony. — Respectable Lawyer (@RespectableLaw) July 14, 2019

Could people stop saying he’s “better than that”

He obviously is not. https://t.co/1XzB98baep — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) July 14, 2019

Geraldo Rivera on Donald Trump's racism:



"You're better than that."



Americans who don't watch @FoxNews:



🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤮 pic.twitter.com/qIg8pmRCAm — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) July 14, 2019

Face it, Geraldo, he is not one iota better than that.



"When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time." - Maya Angelou — Ellen Meister 🌊 (@EllenMeister) July 14, 2019

You are so broken clock-ish. — Karen Hunter (@karenhunter) July 14, 2019

No he’s not..where have you been..he started by calling Mexicans rapists!!! — Patrick Gallagher (@PatrickGman) July 15, 2019

But Trump is not “better than that,” Geraldo. This is who he’s always been. Did you sleep through Birtherism and what he said about Judge Curiel? https://t.co/BuTQBJkyT9 — Adam Best (@adamcbest) July 14, 2019

Have you met the man? Of course he’s not better than this. This is him. Every single day. — Howard (@HowardA_Esq) July 14, 2019

why do you have racist friends — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) July 14, 2019