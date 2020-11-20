Geraldo Rivera Wants To Soothe Trump's Feelings By Naming Vaccine After Him

Geraldo Rivera definitely has his priorities ― and apparently the big one is soothing Donald Trump’s hurt feelings.

Americans are dealing with Trump possibly forcing the country into a constitutional crisis, but Rivera seems more concerned with helping the president out of the funk that appears to have started after it became obvious that he wasn’t releected.

So earlier this week, Rivera floated a trial balloon on Twitter suggesting Americans honor Trump by referring to the first COVID-19 vaccine that makes it to market as “the Trump.”

If you are really interested in conciliation, and sincerely want everyone to work together to make the next administration a success, why not start with this suggestion: call the first vaccine to market, the Trump. #TrumpVaccine https://t.co/Omqvcj9xwA — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) November 17, 2020

Rivera thinks naming the vaccine after Trump would heal a divided nation whose division was exacerbated by the president.

Trump would probably go along with it: He’s already taking credit for the rapid development of multiple vaccines while ignoring the deaths or more than 250,000 Americans from the pandemic.

Rivera tried to pitch the idea to “Fox & Friends” on Friday morning.

“It would be a nice gesture to him, and years from now it would become kind of a generic name. Have you got your Trump yet? I got my Trump; I’m fine. I wish we could honor him in that way.”

To soften the blow of defeat Fox's Geraldo proposes naming the vaccine after Trump. "It would be a nice gesture to him and years from now it would become kind of a generic name. Have you got your trump yet, I got my trump, I'm fine. I wished we could honor him in that way." pic.twitter.com/fM8qwFhxF6 — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) November 20, 2020

But many Twitter users shot down the idea of naming the vaccine after the president.

Good luck with that mustachioed man. — Black Francis (@MrBlackFrancis) November 17, 2020

Some were against it for reasons of hypocrisy, since the Pfizer vaccine was developed in part by Muslim immigrants.

If Trump had had his way, the Muslim immigrants who developed the Pfizer vaccine would have been deported in 2017. — Melissa Hillman (@bittergertrude) November 17, 2020

Others thought Trump was more of a virus than a cure.

More fitting to name the virus after him. “More than a quarter of a million Americans died of the Trump-19 virus before we were able to get rid of him” — I hope this tweet finds you well (@Stefaniya) November 20, 2020

.@GeraldoRivera says we should name vaccine "The Trump" to make him feel better about leaving office. They're close friends. So he knows that Trump is enough of a baby that this would make him feel better. I was led to believe that facts don't care about your feelings. #Snowflake — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) November 20, 2020

Some people sensed branding issues should Rivera’s suggestion actually be adopted.

but you, uh, want people to take it right — Jodi Beggs (@jodiecongirl) November 20, 2020

Geraldo Rivera suggests naming a COVID-19 vaccine "The Trump." Which is weird because the vaccine is something people actually WANT inside them. With consent. pic.twitter.com/ZXZEmSPjmF — Jarrett Bellini (@JarrettBellini) November 20, 2020

One guy had a solution that he thought would please everyone: Naming it the “Trump Virus Vaccine.”

I think Geraldo Rivera is right, in America we have to name the vaccine after Trump.



It will be the Trump-Virus Vaccine.



We couldn't have gotten here without him. He made it happen.



(@geraldortivera blocked me, the courageous man.)https://t.co/3PMSclmXlI#TrumpVirus — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) November 20, 2020