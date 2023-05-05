Geraldo Rivera Says His Fox News Appearances This Week Have Been ‘Canceled’

Geraldo Rivera announced Thursday that his appearances on Fox News’ “The Five” this week had been “canceled.”

“I’m sure there’s a good reason,” the veteran conservative commentator tweeted about his absence from the hosting lineup on Thursday and Friday.

“Never fear, I’ll be back week after next,” he added.

According to Mediaite, Rivera hasn’t appeared on the show since Apr. 21.

Rivera last week became one of the only Fox personalities to call out Tucker Carlson following the prime-time host’s reported firing from the network.

“I don’t wish ill on anybody, but there is no doubt ― as I said at the time ― Tucker Carlson’s perverse January 6 conspiracy theory was ‘bullshit,’” Rivera tweeted last Wednesday. “Having lost the election President Trump incited an insurrection that sought to undermine our Constitutional process.”

Greg Gutfeld, one of Rivera’s cohosts on “The Five” who has defended Carlson following his departure, replied in what appeared to be a sarcastic tone, saying: “You’re a class act Geraldo. A real man of the people.”

On Thursday, after announcing his imminent no-shows, Rivera responded to Gutfeld, saying: “Thank you @GregGutfeld for your kind remarks.”