Geraldo Rivera Says 2 Things Meant His Days Were Numbered At Fox News

Fox News veteran Geraldo Rivera opened up about his 23 years at the conservative network on Tuesday, telling CNN’s Alisyn Camerota that he feels “liberated” and “free, free at last” after leaving.

Rivera, a moderate Republican, quit Fox earlier this month after being ousted from “The Five” panel show.

Rivera said his “flamboyance” and criticism of former President Donald Trump ultimately worked against him.

“When you have that as your attitude that’s your, you know, position and you’re in a conservative milieu, it’s pretty noxious to folks who believe a certain way,” he said.

To Camerota, also a Fox News alum, he described the “rigid, very controlling” discipline that “muzzled” people on the network and said he was denied permission to appear on multiple shows throughout his time there.

“Management doesn’t allow beat freewheeling,” Rivera said. “They have a message, they send the talent out to do an interview, if it’s a big story in The New York Times, or this or that. They pick their spot.”

