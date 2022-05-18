Fox News' Geraldo Rivera Says He Saw UFO While Driving 'Stoned On Ecstasy'

Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera claimed he once a saw a UFO when he was driving in the Bahama Banks while “stoned on ecstasy.”

The veteran conservative commentator’s revelation about driving under the influence came during a discussion about a House Intelligence Committee hearing on unidentified flying objects on Tuesday’s broadcast of “The Five.”

“I’ve sailed around the world, I’ve seen a lot of clear skies. I’ve seen satellites, which are kind of spooky, weather balloons, stray aircraft,” Rivera told his fellow panelists.

“The only time I ever saw a UFO, I was stoned on ecstasy,” he recalled. “It looked like a great big North Star, brighter than the North Star, it was right on the horizon then I tried to avoid it. I steered around it.”

“You were driving on ecstasy?” interrupted stunned co-host Emily Compagno.

“It kept following me and I went back the other way,” Rivera continued, ignoring the question. “It was right in front of me. It just tracked me everywhere I went.”

Rivera’s description of the incident suggested he was driving a boat, though it was unclear. He didn’t say when it happened.