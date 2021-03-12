Geraldo Rivera Nixes Ohio Senate Run: 'Fox Freaked Out'

Looks like Geraldo Rivera won’t be running to be a senator from Ohio after all.
Earlier this week, the veteran Fox News journalist floated a Twitter trial balloon hinting he was considering running to replace Republican Sen. Rob Portman, who will be retiring when his current term ends in 2022.
Rivera’s tweet attracted both support and ridicule, but he insisted he was serious, even suggesting this possible campaign slogan on Fox News: “Geraldo for Ohio, from the great river to the Great Lake, I will fight for you.”
But he apparently didn’t have that much fight in him because he changed his mind on Thursday.
On Friday, Rivera appeared on “Fox & Friends” and explained why he changed his mind.
“Well, you know what happens? You wake up, you have a dream and the thing is you probably should keep your dream to yourself,” Geraldo said. “Instead I started talking to [my wife] Erica about it and we both got very enthusiastic,” he said, adding that he could do a lot in that state as a moderate Republican.
Rivera also suggested the decision not to run was made at the behest of network executives.
“Fox freaked out, you know, said pick a lane, are you a journalist or a politician, and I wasn’t ready to, you know, jump off my current turnstile, so, instead I had to kind of embarrass myself and say never mind,” he said.
He added: “Maybe if I kept my mouth shut another six months it would have been a different story.”
Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio), who is reportedly planning to run for Portman’s seat, jokingly breathed a sigh of relief at the news when interviewed by CNN.
“I was about ready to start growing a mustache. I mean, that’s where I was going,” he said.