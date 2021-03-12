Geraldo Rivera Nixes Ohio Senate Run: 'Fox Freaked Out'

Looks like Geraldo Rivera won’t be running to be a senator from Ohio after all.

Earlier this week, the veteran Fox News journalist floated a Twitter trial balloon hinting he was considering running to replace Republican Sen. Rob Portman﻿, who will be retiring when his current term ends in 2022.

Pondering running for retiring @senrobportman seat in United States Senate. #GoBuckeyes — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) March 10, 2021

Rivera’s tweet attracted both support and ridicule, but he insisted he was serious, even suggesting this possible campaign slogan on Fox News: “Geraldo for Ohio, from the great river to the Great Lake, I will fight for you.”

But he apparently didn’t have that much fight in him because he changed his mind on Thursday.

After a 36-hour pondering whirlwind I’ve decided not to seek public office. Erica and I deeply appreciate the good wishes of those cheering the idea. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) March 11, 2021

On Friday, Rivera appeared on “Fox & Friends” and explained why he changed his mind.

“Well, you know what happens? You wake up, you have a dream and the thing is you probably should keep your dream to yourself,” Geraldo said. “Instead I started talking to [my wife] Erica about it and we both got very enthusiastic,” he said, adding that he could do a lot in that state as a moderate Republican.

Rivera also suggested the decision not to run was made at the behest of network executives.

“Fox freaked out, you know, said pick a lane, are you a journalist or a politician, and I wasn’t ready to, you know, jump off my current turnstile, so, instead I had to kind of embarrass myself and say never mind,” he said.

He added: “Maybe if I kept my mouth shut another six months it would have been a different story.”

Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio), who is reportedly planning to run for Portman’s seat, jokingly breathed a sigh of relief at the news when interviewed by CNN.

“I was about ready to start growing a mustache. I mean, that’s where I was going,” he said.

JUST NOW: "I was about ready to start growing a mustache. I mean, that's where I was going."



Dem @RepTimRyan laughing at the news that @GeraldoRivera will not run for OH senate seat.@NewDaypic.twitter.com/QdO7Ep5r3U — John Berman (@JohnBerman) March 12, 2021