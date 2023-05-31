Geraldo Rivera's Plan To Stop Trump Forever Gets Trashed On Twitter

Fox News host Geraldo Rivera said he has a plan to keep Donald Trump from ever seeking the presidency again.

All it would take, he said, is a pardon from President Joe Biden.

Advertisement

But Rivera said to let it all go ― for a price.

“Pardon Trump,” he wrote. “It’s a good idea.”

When critics disagreed, Rivera elaborated with a longer message on Tuesday, saying a pardon would have to come with a condition: that Trump can’t run for president again:

Biden pardoning Trump-the way Ford pardoned Nixon- IS a good idea. This clemency to include inciting the violence of January 6th, the Mar-a-Lago documents case & any other federal allegation.

Clemency would require a pledge by Trump that he will no longer seek the presidency. https://t.co/N3dSa6xCzU — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) May 30, 2023

Rivera got plenty of responses ― and almost none of them were in favor of the idea.

Some of those replies were from Trump supporters insisting he did nothing wrong.

Others said Trump did the crime, and needs to face the time... while still others noted that President Gerald Ford’s pardon of President Richard Nixon cited by Rivera actually set a terrible precedent:

Actually pardoning Nixon was bad and this would also be bad https://t.co/QyBGs4JzPN — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) May 31, 2023

Advertisement

How about this: Trump doesn't get pardoned and then loses in 2024 https://t.co/tUzrgVRdHk — The Fastest Gherkin in the West (@AntifaSarkeesi3) May 31, 2023

"Clemency would require a pledge by Trump..."

First: Trumps pledge isn't worth anything.

Second: No. What is WRONG with you?

just stop, man. https://t.co/NwylBYa8lT — Marmel (@Marmel) May 30, 2023

Republicans are always soft on crime when other Republicans are the criminals. https://t.co/Ytd0gYxyh2 — Max Burns (@themaxburns) May 31, 2023

I’ll take “Shit that will never happen.” for a billion, Geraldo.



Trump would never repent or acknowledge any kind of guilt. https://t.co/oZnx2n6jJy — Smatthew (@savebabybuster) May 31, 2023

A better idea is Trump going to prison for sickng his mob on Congress. https://t.co/t4UAFWTzHp — CavsKermit (@JbkJbk1234) May 31, 2023

Advertisement

Ford pardoning Nixon is one of the biggest mistakes made by an American President. Pardoning someone like Trump will show, once again, he got away with it. https://t.co/SXVwLDFGCS — Jane of the North (@JaneotN) May 30, 2023

Al Capone’s vault but it’s the inside of Geraldo’s skull and it’s empty. https://t.co/Q8juVIxkFF — The Fig Economy (@figgityfigs) May 31, 2023

Nobody is above the law.

If you do the crime, you can do the time.

Seditious conspiracy to overthrow the government is treason. https://t.co/jPQga8SIPn — Jaime (@KansasResisters) May 30, 2023

Absolutely not.



Post-civil war pardons, which allowed racists and secessionists to go home and run for office, become sheriffs, and make/enforce racist and discriminatory laws led directly to Jan 6.



Pardon again, and we will lose the country. https://t.co/KepjvC4Zvd — Gail Helt (@ghelt) May 31, 2023

Advertisement

if there's one person whose pledge we know we can trust, it's Donald J. Trump https://t.co/OAwcmm8OTc — James Palmer (@BeijingPalmer) May 31, 2023

No, it’s an awful idea. Trump will alternately rage between having to accept a pardon from Biden and using it as a get-out-of-jail-free card. And Trump has never kept a promise or a pledge in his life. Why would he start now? https://t.co/oOCeTTFfzS — Brian Fitzpatrick (@bdfitzpatrick) May 31, 2023