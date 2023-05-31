Geraldo Rivera's Plan To Stop Trump Forever Gets Trashed On Twitter

Fox News host Geraldo Rivera said he has a plan to keep Donald Trump from ever seeking the presidency again.
All it would take, he said, is a pardon from President Joe Biden.
Rivera shared a video of Biden laughing off the idea of a pardon for the former president, who is facing potential federal obstruction charges in the classified documents scandal as well as possible charges related to instigating the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol, among other legal issues.
But Rivera said to let it all go ― for a price.
“Pardon Trump,” he wrote. “It’s a good idea.”
When critics disagreed, Rivera elaborated with a longer message on Tuesday, saying a pardon would have to come with a condition: that Trump can’t run for president again:
Rivera got plenty of responses ― and almost none of them were in favor of the idea.
Some of those replies were from Trump supporters insisting he did nothing wrong.
Others said Trump did the crime, and needs to face the time... while still others noted that President Gerald Ford’s pardon of President Richard Nixon cited by Rivera actually set a terrible precedent: