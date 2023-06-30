Geraldo Rivera Says He's Quitting Fox News Altogether After 'The Five' Ouster

Longtime Fox News commentator Geraldo Rivera announced Thursday that he’s leaving the network altogether after being ousted from “The Five” last week.

“I’ve been fired from ‘The Five,’ and as a result of that, I quit Fox,” Rivera said in a video filmed from a boat off the coast of New York, adding he’d share more during his appearance on “Fox and Friends” on Friday morning.

Rivera confirmed he was leaving “The Five” last Wednesday but said at the time he’d still be a correspondent at large.

He joined “The Five” as an official host in January 2022, though he made several appearances on the five-person panel-style show before that. Rivera, a moderate Republican, served as a foil to the show’s other, more conservative participants.

“Being odd man out isn’t always easy,” Rivera tweeted last week.

The other hosts of “The Five” are Greg Gutfeld, Dana Perino, Jesse Watters and Jeanine Pirro.

Rivera, who turns 80 next week, has been with Fox News since 2001, when he left CNBC to be a war correspondent for the conservative network. He then hosted the newsmagazine show “Geraldo at Large” for the network from 2005 to 2015 while also appearing on various other Fox News shows.