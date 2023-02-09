What's Hot

PoliticsFox Newssean hannityMarjorie Taylor Greene

Sean Hannity Swerves Geraldo Rivera's Question About ‘Crazy Or Normal’ Marjorie Taylor Greene

Rivera reality-checked Republicans who think the far-right congresswoman is "the new normal."
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Wednesday pivoted to attacking Democrats instead of answering colleague Geraldo Rivera’s simple question about far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who Hannity had just interviewed.

Rivera repeated Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ (R) widely-mocked claim, during the GOP rebuttal to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech, that the choice in America is now “no longer between right or left” but “normal or crazy.”

“Which side of that divide, normal-crazy, is Marjorie Taylor Greene?” Rivera asked Hannity. “Is she the new normal? Because if she is, the Republicans are not gonna win any more elections.”

“I’ll answer, you asked the question,” responded Hannity in a video posted online by Mediaite.

But Hannity just swerved to criticizing “radical socialists” as “absolutely insane,” claiming there is “no such thing as a moderate Democrat that exists in Washington or seemingly around the country.”

