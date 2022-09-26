Geraldo Rivera Slams Ted Cruz As 'Flat-Earther' For Preposterous Claim Trump Won Election

Fox News media personality and conservative Geraldo Rivera on Sunday scorched Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) for his wildly outlandish claim that Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election.

The claim by Cruz — and Sen. Josh Hawley (R- Missouri) and Trump — is so wildly preposterous that it ranks with the claim that the Earth is flat, despite all conceivable evidence to the contrary, scoffed Rivera in a tweet.

Because of the outlandish lie by the senators — who Rivera is convinced should know better — “everything they say should jam the bullshit filter,” he warned.

Election Deniers-who really believe 2020 was stolen-are lost causes.

I feel sorry for them, but they’ve decided the world is flat.

Much worse: those who know better but support the Big Lie anyway.

Like TedCruz and Josh Hawley. Everything they say should jam the bullshit filter. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) September 25, 2022

Some Twitter users complained that Rivera was missing the big picture, and is ultimately responsible for the rigged election lies.

How about putting the blame squarely on your pal 45 who got this all whipped up?



It is time for you to make much stronger stand Geraldo. — Craig Silverman (@craigscolorado) September 25, 2022

As well as your colleagues. Hannity. Tucker. Ingraham. Tomi. Why not condemn them publicly? — International Strategery (Ret.) (@IntlMergers) September 25, 2022

You do realize what channel you work for? — Jan Gunther (@JanGunther1) September 25, 2022

Rivera generally appears to be done with Trumpworld and the incessant lies about a “rigged” election — and has taken the former president to task.

He tweeted earlier this month that he “could never support” longtime friend Donald Trump again. Rivera, a rotating co-host on Fox’s “The Five, said Trump’s relentless, baseless claims of election fraud have destroyed his loyalty.

“Election Deniers depress me,” Rivera wrote. “I blame President Trump for his shameful campaign to slander and undermine American faith in our elections ... I could never support him again. Without fealty to the Constitution, we’re 2d rate.”