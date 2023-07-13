Geraldo Rivera Will 'Never Forgive' Tucker Carlson's Jan. 6 Lies

Rivera spent 23 years at Fox News, but recently left after being ousted from “The Five.”

The TV veteran has strong feelings about his former co-workers and the network. He said his “ideology does not fit Fox” and that he “should have left” the network back in 2011.

Rivera also declared he will “never forgive” Carlson for peddling numerous conspiracy theories about the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

“I don’t like to be unkind, but what he did, just as I would never vote for Donald Trump, I will never forgive Tucker for what he did about January 6th,” Rivera told the panelists.

Fox News ousted Carlson in April, and he has since tried to stay relevant by hosting shows on Twitter.

Rivera isn’t sure how that will go for his former co-worker.

“Fox is a tremendous platform,” Rivera said. “And once you lose that platform, you’re kind of screaming in the wilderness and competing with a lot of other people who have podcasts and so forth.”

