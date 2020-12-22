Fox News' Geraldo Rivera Lets Loose On White House's 'Bogus' Election Claims

Fox News personality Geraldo Rivera again argued against his old friend Donald Trump on the air Monday, urging the president to accept reality and stop sowing doubt about his loss to President-elect Joe Biden.
Trump declared victory to attendees at a Monday afternoon event for the pro-Trump youth organization Turning Point USA. Its founder, Charlie Kirk, appeared on Fox News alongside Rivera. White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows also tweeted that Trump and “several members of Congress” had just met to prepare to “fight back against mounting evidence of voter fraud.”
“That’s bogus! There’s no way to turn it around!” Rivera said. “It hurts to say that, but it is true.”
Co-host Brian Kilmeade pushed back, arguing that Meadows’ tweet wasn’t reckless and that he was stating that the meeting took place.
“And ‘mounting evidence’?” Rivera asked. “Come on, Brian. There’s not mounting evidence.”
There has been no evidence of widespread voter fraud and such claims have been knocked back in dozens of failed court cases, by Republican election officials and in the Supreme Court.
Rivera, who has routinely defended Trump in the past and praised his response to the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 300,000 people in the U.S., has become increasingly vocal in urging Trump to accept his election loss. Earlier this month, River said Trump wasn’t taking his calls anymore because of his position on the reality of the election. Since then, Rivera has spoken out on several occasions, urging Trump and his Republican allies to move on for the good of the country.
