Geraldo Rivera Shares His 1 Fear About Elon Musk’s Twitter Purchase

But the veteran conservative commentator said he had one worry regarding the Tesla CEO’s takeover of the platform.

“I fear only this, this is the one caveat I’ll bring up, if Donald Trump persists in insisting he will not be on Twitter, and opting to be on TRUTH, I think Elon Musk would have overpaid for Twitter,” Rivera told primetime host Sean Hannity.

Twitter “with Trump is a far more exotic product it seems to me than the opposite,” the pundit added.

Trump was permanently banned from the platform following his incitement of the deadly U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. Musk’s acquisition has prompted speculation that Trump could return to the site.

However, the former president has vowed not to return to Twitter and instead remain on his own reportedly faltering network TRUTH Social — on which he hasn’t posted since February.

