Fox News' Geraldo Rivera Sends Ass-Kicking Warning To Co-Host, The Unvaccinated

Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera called for COVID-19 vaccine mandates in a panel discussion that saw him tell “The Five” co-host Greg Gutfeld that he’d kick him “in the ass” if he went into his grandchildren’s home without having had the shot.

“I think less of people who are not vaccinated. I think that it is an arrogant, selfish, reckless act,” Rivera said on Wednesday’s episode of “The Five” during a conversation about so-called vaccine passports and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s revised advice that fully vaccinated people wear masks indoors again amid the spread of the more transmissible delta variant.

“I have five grandchildren, all under the age of 12, who are susceptible to someone sneezing on them,” said Rivera, referencing his relatives who are currently too young to receive the shot.

“I think it is absolutely so selfish, that it is appalling,” he continued. “Sometimes government has to tell, not ask. The government has to tell right now. I want people to have to show, when I go to the bar, I want to know everybody is vaccinated. Or have the test. Here is my negative test, here it is, and every week it has to be updated.”

Gutfeld later told Rivera that “when you call people names” it “doesn’t persuade anybody.”

“You know what? Too bad. Too bad. Too bad,” Rivera responded. “If you come into my grandchildren’s house and you are not vaccinated, I’m going to kick you in the ass.”

“It’s your house. Don’t let them in,” replied Gutfeld.

Geraldo to Greg Gutfeld: "If you come into my grandchildren’s house and you are not vaccinated, I’m going to kick you in the ass!" pic.twitter.com/vUsyhToB2s — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) July 28, 2021