Entertainmentcelebrity relationshipsShakiragerard pique

Shakira's Ex Goes Instagram Official With New Woman A Week After Diss Song

Gerard Piqué's first photograph on the platform in months is an uncaptioned selfie with Clara Chía, whom Shakira slammed in her viral track.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

The Shakira-Gerard Piqué drama continues.

One week after the Colombian pop superstar released a brutal diss song about her ex, the former Spain and Barcelona soccer player appears to have made it Instagram official with his new girlfriend.

Piqué on Wednesday shared a selfie of himself with Clara Chía.

The retired athlete didn’t caption the image, which is the first one he’s posted of the couple on the social media platform.

It’s also his first post on Instagram since November.

Shakira (left) and Gerard Piqué (right) announced their split following a decadelong relationship in June. They share two young sons.
Shakira (left) and Gerard Piqué (right) announced their split following a decadelong relationship in June. They share two young sons.
Bryan Steffy/Billboard Awards 2014 via Getty Images

In Shakira’s recent release, she repeatedly slammed Piqué amid rumors of his infidelity during their decadelong relationship. They announced their split in June. They share two young sons. The retired athlete has “traded a Ferrari for a Twingo” and “a Rolex for a Casio,” Shakira sang about Chía, referencing her ex’s well-known love for luxury cars and watches.

The music video for the Bizarrap-produced track has now amassed more than 200 million views on YouTube alone.

