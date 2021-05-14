Twitter Users Hilariously Reject The New Term ‘Geriatric Millennials’

A new generational label is causing some people on Twitter to feel as old as the wagons used in the once-popular PC game Oregon Trail.

On Friday, a Medium article titled “Why the Hybrid Workforce of the Future Depends on the ‘Geriatric Millennial’” went viral on Twitter. It deemed people born between 1980 and 1985 as, well, “geriatric millennials.”

The article is complimentary to the fringe generation — which came of age before the tech boom but adjusted to it well — and stresses that members’ comfort “with both analog and digital forms of communication” makes them ideal leaders in the workforce.

Yet, the seemingly troll-like phrase “geriatric millennials” left some totally buggin’, especially because people in their late 30s and early 40s are by no means old.

And maybe it’s because Nirvana is now played on classic rock stations; or Gen Z thinks once-panned scrunchies are cool again; or that this micro-generation as a whole has experienced an identity crisis due to being labeled everything from Xennials to the Oregon Trail Generation and Generation Catalano, but many “geriatric millennials” (and others) lashed out at the phrase on Twitter. Or made a joke of the whole thing.

And for the most part, their tweets are all that and a bag of chips:

Geriatric??? Get off my lawn. https://t.co/Pp6Vq8c7gB — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) May 14, 2021

Learned this morning I am called a geriatric millennial I think they meant a vibrant THRIVING skeleton — Henry Zebrowski (@HenryLovesYou) May 14, 2021

And as a "geriatric millennial," my first act of running shit is to fire you into the goddamn sun for coining that term. — Charlie (@Snark218) May 14, 2021

The person who created the term geriatric millennials needs to be run out of town. — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) May 14, 2021

Blessed and honoured to be considered a Geriatric Millennial. pic.twitter.com/WLOePHCysw — Polis 🦊 (@PolisLoizou) May 14, 2021

as a geriatric millennial i would like to get a discount at the movies — rachel syme (@rachsyme) May 14, 2021

I like how we’ve gone from “the Oregon Trail Generation” to “elder millennials” to “geriatric millennials” over the course of the last couple of years. Gonna go get my walker and my brain medicine, brb. https://t.co/BisoiENRsz — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) May 14, 2021

"Geriatric millennial" actually resonates with me very much. Like that's *exactly* how I feel. — Jenée (@jdesmondharris) May 14, 2021

media: millennials are literal babies

millennials: uhh we're adults actually

media: millennials are older than dirt https://t.co/12jInUoAfv — Reki (Limited Swimsuit Ver.) (@pup_hime) May 14, 2021

Don't worry - as members of Gen X nobody will ever call us geriatric. To call us *anything* they'd have to remember we exist. — Sloth (@sloth_dc) May 14, 2021

shout out to everyone born between 1980 to 1985, you’ve been Gen X, Gen Y, a millennial, the Oregon trail generation, a xennial, an elder millennia, and now a *checks notes* geriatric millennial — Indy 🐧 (@IndecisiveJones) May 14, 2021

We are the Oregon Trail Generation, and if you don't address us by our formal title we WILL let you die of dysentery. https://t.co/Mdag6eli8o — Doctor B (@TheeDoctorB) May 14, 2021

Me, as a Gen-Xer, observing the “geriatric millennial” discourse: pic.twitter.com/x5Hs0KESsU — Amos Pearson’s Moose Farm (@Frustrated_Fan) May 14, 2021

folks kept insisting '80-'85ers were Millenials and we fought y'all on that but ultimately just gave up on caring and stopped fighting the term and now this is how you repay us https://t.co/ETvpDRoBFA — Scott Wampler™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) May 14, 2021

every week I have to post this pic.twitter.com/1Vx6NjhfcS — *yodeling intensifies* (@Sedna_51) May 14, 2021

I’m already bald, 5’6, gay, gluten free and haven’t slept in months, now you gotta call me a geriatric millennial? https://t.co/HTTpGGBcEq — Mike Morrison 🏳️‍🌈 🇨🇦 (@mikesbloggity) May 14, 2021

Me, born in 1978, reading about geriatric millennials pic.twitter.com/4RwMgIJC8n — rob roberts (@MrRobRoberts) May 14, 2021