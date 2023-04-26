What's Hot

Man Executed In Singapore For Coordinating Cannabis Delivery

Jimmy Fallon Torches Tucker Carlson With Taylor Swift Song

Ex-Staffer Details Extreme Of Tucker Carlson's Nancy Pelosi Swimsuit Photos

Ex-Fox News Pundit Predicts What’s Next For Tucker Carlson

'Daily Show' Guest Host Desi Lydic Takes On Tucker Carlson In C-Word-Filled Roast

Bernie Sanders Reveals His Decision On 2024 Presidential Bid

Neurosurgeon Found Fatally Shot In Attic Of Detroit Home

Desi Lydic Jokes About Train Delays To Pete Buttigieg And It Doesn't Go Down Well

Oprah Winfrey, Barack Obama, Bernie Sanders Lead Tributes To Harry Belafonte

MAGA-Obsessed GOP Rep. Ronny Jackson Mocked After Wild New Boast About Trump

King Charles Is About To Get A Bizarre Tribute From Heathrow Airport Ahead Of His Coronation

Ex-Fox News Host Gretchen Carlson Explains Why Tucker Carlson Exit May Be ‘Meaningless’

Weird NewsberlinGermanfrankfurt

German Court Rules That A Naked Landlord Doesn’t Justify Lower Rent

The judge laid out the bare facts.
AP

BERLIN (AP) — A German court said Wednesday that a landlord sunbathing naked in the courtyard of his building wasn’t a reason for his tenants to reduce their rental payments.

The case involved a building in an upmarket residential district of Frankfurt, which included an office floor, rented by a human resources company. The company withheld rent because it objected, among other things, to the landlord’s naked sunbathing. In response, the landlord sued.

The Frankfurt state court rejected the company’s reasoning, finding that “the usability of the rented property was not impaired by the plaintiff sunning himself naked in the courtyard.”

It said in a statement that it couldn’t see an “inadmissible, deliberately improper effect on the property.”

Judges were ruling on an appeal against a lower court decision that went in the landlord’s favor, and the tenant had only limited success overall. They found that the tenant had been entitled to reduce rental payments for three months only because of noisy construction work in the neighborhood.

The court said that the spot where the landlord sunbathed could only be seen from the rented office by leaning far out of the window.

It also said the tenant failed to prove that he took the stairs to the courtyard unclothed. “On the contrary, the plaintiff stated credibly that he always wore a bathrobe which he only took off just before the sun lounger,” it said.

Related

berlinGermanfrankfurt
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Record-Breaker

The Naked Cowboy

Popular in the Community