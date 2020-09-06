Top German Official Rips Trump's Call To Vote Twice: 'Unscrupulous' And 'Disturbing'

A top German official on Sunday attacked Donald’s Trump’s “unscrupulous” and “disturbing” call to Americans to vote twice, calling it an effort to undermine the U.S. presidential election in the event of Trump’s defeat.

“We owe an incredible number of things to the United States and the country remains one of our closest partners. But ... it is disturbing to see that an American president thinks he might need such” a strategy, Foreign Affair Minister Heiko Maas told the Bild newspaper, Agence France Press reported.

“I have confidence that Americans’ good sense will scupper this unscrupulous effort to sow doubt on the validity of the election with the later aim, probably, of not accepting defeat,” he added.

Trump, who has railed without evidence about “corrupt” voting by mail called on Americans to vote twice — once by mail and once in person — in an interview in North Carolina and a speech in Pennsylvania last week. It’s illegal to vote twice in an election.

Our election laws are clear: One person, one vote.



PA, you can track your ballot right here to ensure it is counted >> https://t.co/D1D9ZhCTUU https://t.co/SgX37LQZOg — Josh Shapiro (@JoshShapiroPA) September 4, 2020

When Attorney General William Barr was pressed on CNN about the president’s call to illegally vote twice, Barr professed: “I don’t know what the law in those particular states says.” News host Wolfe Blitzer asked him if Barr knew of any states where it’s legal to vote twice for a candidate. He responded: “Why are you asking me what he’s saying?” Blitzer responded: “You’re the attorney general of the United States.”

"I don't know what the law in the particular state says" -- Wolf Blitzer has to explain to the Attorney General of the United States that it's actually illegal to vote twice pic.twitter.com/ytDfzZoZV6 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 2, 2020

Critics say Trump and his campaign are working to depress the number of mail-in ballots in a bid to sway the election in his favor. If that doesn’t work and Trump loses to Democratic nominee Joe Biden, they argue, he’ll cry rigged election and may refuse to accept the results.

Maas stepped in the battle as the historic ties between the U.S. and the German government continue to unravel due to several issues with Trump, especially defense spending.

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!