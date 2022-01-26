2 Inmates At German Prison Fined After Mashed Potato Brawl

BERLIN (AP) — Two female inmates at a German prison have been served a hefty fine for a brawl that began with a food fight.

German news agency dpa reported Wednesday that the cellmates at a prison in Augsburg began throwing potato mash at each other following a disagreement. Then one woman threw her entire plate at the other, who responded in kind.

The situation then escalated into a brawl in which both inmates were injured, dpa reported.