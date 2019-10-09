2 Killed In Shooting Near German Synagogue

At least two people are dead after gunshots were fired near a synagogue in the eastern German city of Halle on Wednesday, authorities said.

One person was arrested after the suspected assailants fled in a vehicle, police said. Witnesses say at least one of the suspects was wearing a helmet and military camouflage, reported The Associated Press and BBC.

Pictures of the scene show a body covered by a tarp in the street.

ASSOCIATED PRESS A person lies on a road in Halle, Germany, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. A gunman fired several shots and at least two people were killed, according to local media.

The shooting took place on Yom Kippur, one of the holiest days in Judaism. It’s not yet clear whether the synagogue was targeted in the shooting.

Police have asked everyone near the shooting scene to stay inside as the investigation continues.

“Our forces have detained one person,” Halle police said in a tweet. “We remain alert, however. We have deployed forces in and around Halle and are trying to stabilize the situation until we have all the relevant information.”

The main train station in Halle, a city of about 240,000 located about 100 miles southwest of Berlin, has been closed, Reuters reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.