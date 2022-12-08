What's Hot

Weird News
Germanspermwestern GermanyOlfenbull sperm

German Police On The Hunt For 60 Containers Of Stolen Bull Sperm

Investigators said he precious cargo needs to be supercooled with liquid nitrogen at –196 Celsius degrees (–320 Fahrenheit) so it isn’t spoiled.
AP
Laboratory head of Masterrind Manon Elfers extracts semen from a test tube in Verden, Germany, 22 August 2017. A good breeding bull can have up to 100,000 descendants; objective of the breeding is a good dairy cow. Photo: Carmen Jaspersen/dpa (Photo by Carmen Jaspersen/picture alliance via Getty Images)
picture alliance via Getty Images

BERLIN (AP) — Police in western Germany are appealing for help in cracking a potentially very cold case.

Authorities say about 60 containers of bull sperm were stolen from a farm in the town of Olfen, 90 kilometers (56 miles) northeast of Cologne, late Monday or early Tuesday.

Police said in a statement Wednesday that while it’s unclear how the rustle happened, the precious cargo needs to be supercooled with liquid nitrogen at –196 Celsius degrees (–320 Fahrenheit) so it isn’t spoiled.

They are seeking tips from the public that might lead to the recovery of the sperm, which was intended for artificial insemination.

