German Police On The Hunt For 60 Containers Of Stolen Bull Sperm

Laboratory head of Masterrind Manon Elfers extracts semen from a test tube in Verden, Germany, 22 August 2017. A good breeding bull can have up to 100,000 descendants; objective of the breeding is a good dairy cow. Photo: Carmen Jaspersen/dpa (Photo by Carmen Jaspersen/picture alliance via Getty Images) picture alliance via Getty Images

BERLIN (AP) — Police in western Germany are appealing for help in cracking a potentially very cold case.

Authorities say about 60 containers of bull sperm were stolen from a farm in the town of Olfen, 90 kilometers (56 miles) northeast of Cologne, late Monday or early Tuesday.

Advertisement

Police said in a statement Wednesday that while it’s unclear how the rustle happened, the precious cargo needs to be supercooled with liquid nitrogen at –196 Celsius degrees (–320 Fahrenheit) so it isn’t spoiled.