Sheep, Goats Dip Into COVID Vaccine Debate With Giant Syringe Formation

Sheep and goats line up in the shape of a syringe in Schneverdingen, Germany, to promote vaccinations against COVID-19. via Associated Press

A sheep owner in Germany managed to arrange her animals in the shape of a giant syringe Monday in a stab at convincing her compatriots to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Shepherd Wiebke Schmidt-Kochan spent days practicing with her 700 sheep and goats to form the shape of a 300-foot-long syringe in a field at Schneverdingen, south of Hamburg. The project was part of an effort to persuade the country’s vaccine holdouts to take their shots, The Associated Press reported.

In the end, all it took was lots of pieces of bread left in the shape of a giant syringe to get the animals in line.

The stunt was cooked up by organizer Hanspeter Etzold.

“Sheep are such likable animals — maybe they can get the message over better,” he said.

As of Monday, 71.2% of Germany’s 83 million people have been fully vaccinated. Nearly 40% have also received a booster.

On Sunday, Germany reported 12,500 new coronavirus cases, Reuters reported, while the U.S. smashed a global record Monday with 1 million new daily cases.

Others in Germany have also been doing their bit to convince more people to get vaccinated. An association of Berlin nightclubs is even offering 4,500 vaccines this week.