Baseball Bat Attack At Virginia Congressman’s Office Injures 2 Staffers

Ranking member Rep. Gerald Connolly (D-Va.) speaks in Washington on April 19. via Associated Press

A person wielding a baseball bat attacked two staffers inside the Virginia office of Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.) on Monday morning after asking for him by name, the member of Congress said.

Both victims, who were not immediately identified, were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while the suspect was taken into police custody, Sgt. Lisa Gardner, a public information officer with the Fairfax City Police Department, told HuffPost.

“Right now, our focus is on ensuring they are receiving the care they need,” Connolly said in a statement. “The thought that someone would take advantage of my staff’s accessibility to commit an act of violence is unconscionable and devastating.”

Gardner said officers were called to Connolly’s office at 10:49 a.m. over an active assault. Connolly was not at the office at the time of the incident, she added.

The suspect, who was not being immediately identified, was not known by police in the city of Fairfax, Gardner said.