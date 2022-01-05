Shopping

Get Better Sleep In 2022 With 12 Must-Have Items

Tackle your sleep goals in the new year with everything from an upgraded pillow to noise machines.

If you're dreaming of a better night's sleep, we have some suggestions.
The new year has arrived — albeit with more of a whimper than the bang many of us had hoped for.

Between omicron stress and an ever-fraught news cycle, gently easing into 2022 is of the utmost importance. Most New Year’s resolutions frankly seem like unnecessary pressure. But one resolution that can be embraced by all: committing to better sleep.

Getting proper sleep is incredibly important for maintaining your overall health. It can help to protect your heart, keep your hair and skin looking fresh, improve your mental health and so much more. It’s time to ditch bad bedtime habits like doomscrolling and embrace the myriad benefits of a good night’s sleep.

Whether you’re dealing with insomnia, are being kept awake with newfound worries or simply need to readjust your sleep schedule after the holiday season, we’re here to help. The items below are all tried-and-true “get better sleep” aids. Get ready to wake up feeling refreshed and ready to take on whatever life throws your way.

1
Amazon
A light-blocking eye mask
Get some much-needed rest with Manta's sleep mask. It's an adjustable, light-blocking mask that doesn't put pressure on the eyes, making it comfortable and easy to wear for those who are sensitive to facial pressure. You'll be hooked before you know it.

Get it from Amazon for $35.
2
Casper
An ergonomic body pillow
Enjoy full-body comfort and support with Casper's pressure-relieving body pillow for side sleepers. It's also great for pregnancy and has an ergonomic twist design that contours to you, so you can rest easy in your preferred position.

Get it from Casper for $125.10.
3
Amazon
Wireless sleep headphones
Fall asleep to your favorite meditation or gentle music with these Perytong soft headband headphones. They're Bluetooth-enabled, so you don't have to worry about getting tangled in cords while you sleep.

Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
4
Amazon
A classic noise machine
The Dohm Classic noise machine has been popular since the early '60s, thanks to its signature white noise sound. It's ambient, relaxing and covers external noise pollution. It has two speed options that adjust tone and volume, so you can relax with the sound that is most comforting to you.

Get it from Amazon for $44.95.
5
Bed Bath and Beyond
An oil diffuser
This sleek ceramic essential oil diffuser from Bed Bath and Beyond is just as stylish as it is relaxing. There's no better way to get into the sleep zone than with a hefty dose of aromatherapy. Just don't forget the lavender oil!

Get it from Bed Bath and Beyond for $33.75.
6
Amazon
An adjustable memory foam pillow
If you're in the market for a new pillow but a bit picky about your sleep setup, this adjustable option may be right for you. You can customize it so it has the exact amount of support you need.

Get it from Amazon for $64.99.
7
Dermstore
A silk sleep mask
Get your beauty sleep with Slip's mulberry silk sleep mask. The gentle pressure and luxuriously soft fabric will feel good on your eyes and skin, lulling you into those ZZZs.

Get it from Dermstore for $50.
8
Amazon
A smart sleep assistant
Hatch Restore is a smart sleep device that is part sound machine, part sunrise alarm part smart light, part meditation app and part alarm clock. It can help you wind down, get a good night's sleep and wake up feeling fresh as a daisy.

Get it from Hatch for $129.99.
9
Amazon
A highly rated air purifier
With over 14,000 five-star reviews, it doesn't get much better than Levoit's humidifier. It has a built-in humidity sensor, an essential oil vaporizer, a remote control and timer settings — plus a large tank, which means it's possible to use for up to 50 hours without having to refill.

Get it from Amazon for $89.99.
10
Amazon
A sleep cycle tracker
If you don't enjoy sleeping while wearing a smartwatch or fitness tracker, this is the tool for you. The Withings Sleep under-mattress tracking pad analyzes sleep cycles, tracks heart rate, detects snoring and other disturbances. It's a clinically tested device that gives you sleep lab-quality results at home.

Get it from Amazon for $79.
11
Brooklinen
A silk pillowcase
Elevate your sleep experience with a silk pillowcase, like this beautiful mulberry silk option from Brooklinen. The versatile fabric keeps you cool in the summer and cozy during the winter months, making it ideal for all seasons.

Get it from Brooklinen for $59.
12
Casper
A weighted blanket
Sink into slumber with Casper's weighted blanket. It soothes the body and calms the mind with a gentle pressure that can help you fall asleep — and stay that way.

Get it from Casper starting at $135.20.
