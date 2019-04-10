HuffPost Finds

20 Throw Pillows Under $65 That'll Refresh Any Room Of Your Home

Toss pillows with prints and patterns on the cheap.

For 36 hours only, Wayfair is having its lowest prices of the year during the annual Way Day sales event. You’ll be able to get up to 80 percent off furniture, home decor and appliances now through the end of the day on April 11.

If you’re in the midst of moving or redecorating your space, now’s the perfect time to splurge on home decor items like a pink accent chair or a new rug. If you’re looking for a fast and inexpensive way to refresh your home, decorative throw pillows can transform a room almost instantly. While dec pillows can be pricey, there are actually a lot of toss pillows in different prints and patterns on sale during the Way Day event. We even found a $156 throw pillow marked down to just $19 for today only.

So you can pile on the pillows, we’ve rounded up 20 decorative throw pillows that you can get on sale from Wayfair. Just be sure to act fast if there’s something you’re eyeing because the sale ends April 11.

Take a look:

1
Colmars Throw Pillow
Wayfair
Originally $79, get it on sale for $42 from Wayfair.
2
Coleharbor 100% Cotton Throw Pillow
Wayfair
Originally $46, get it on sale for $35 from Wayfair.
3
Beshears Cotton Throw Pillow
Wayfair
Originally $62, get it on sale for $35 from Wayfair.
4
Lara Throw Pillow Cover
Wayfair
Originally $69, get it on sale for $36 from Wayfair.
5
Bretagne Decorative 100% Cotton Throw Pillow
Wayfair
Originally $78, get it on sale for $19 from Wayfair.
6
Edwards Velvet Lumbar Pillow
Wayfair
Originally $52, get it on sale for $28 from Wayfair.
7
Jase Geometric Design Square Throw Pillow
Wayfair
Originally $30, get it on sale for $25 from Wayfair.
8
Bradford Smooth 100% Cotton Velvet Throw Pillow
Wayfair
Originally $63, get it on sale for $37 from Wayfair.
9
Elita Tribal Pattern Throw Pillow
Wayfair
Originally $156, get it on sale for $34 from Wayfair.
10
Breuer Throw Pillow
Wayfair
Originally $70, get it on sale for $34 from Wayfair.
11
Faye 100% Cotton Lumbar Pillow
Wayfair
Originally $54, get it on sale for $31 from Wayfair.
12
Bowyer Shag Throw Pillow
Wayfair
Originally $59, get it on sale for $31 from Wayfair.
13
Spencer Euro
Wayfair
Originally $135, get it on sale for $64 from Wayfair.
14
Arber Pleated Throw Pillow Cover
Wayf
Originally $75, get it on sale for $34 from Wayfair.
15
Askerby Cotton Throw Pillow
Wayfair
Originally $70, get it on sale for $57 from Wayfair.
16
Lecenta Cotton Lumbar Pillow
Wayfair
Originally $30, get it on sale for $22 from Wayfair.
17
Provincial 100% Cotton Pillow Cover
Wayfair
Originally $25, get it on sale for $21 from Wayfair.
18
Emeline Throw Pillow
Wayfair
Originally $21, get it on sale for $16 from Wayfair.
19
Galilea Chevron 100% Cotton Throw Pillow
Wayfair
Originally $43, get it on sale for $23 from Wayfair.
20
Frayed Geo Linen Lumbar Pillow
Wayfair
Find it on sale for $40 from Wayfair.

