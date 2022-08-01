One of the highest items on my list of blood-boiling annoyances is the occasional torrent of ants that invade my kitchen to help themselves to my cat’s liver paté. Even after my obsessive cleaning and moving his food to different areas, the insects would return with a vengeance and an insatiable appetite for Fancy Feast. My frustration only fueled my search to find a way to get rid of ants forever –– or at least long enough to only have to deal with them once or twice a year.

I should start off by saying that I’m no pest-control expert. I am only a consumer that has tested out just about all of the bait, traps, sprays and hacks known to humankind in an effort to eliminate these pesky little critters from my home. I welcome you to enjoy the fruits of my hard labor and scroll on to see the best products that have worked for me in my quest to permanently banish ants from my home.

