A Former TSA Employee Shares Everything You Need To Conquer Airport Security

Travel is stressful enough. You don’t need the added pressure of frustrated TSA officers and a line of angry passengers behind you, throwing eye-daggers at your lace-up shoes and the jumbo tube of toothpaste you forgot you packed. To help you make it through the airport quickly and calmly, we spoke to a former TSA agent about the best ways to prep for a plane ride.

According to former transportation security officer Jasmain Washington, a smooth day of travel starts while you’re packing. Ensuring that your carry-on bag is organized, your liquids are all under the 3.4-ounce limit and in a clear one-quart bag and that you’re in a good outfit for getting through the airport will save you (and everyone around you) time and energy.

What’s a good travel outfit, you ask? According to Washington, it’s something moderately fitted, without a ton of flair. “Don’t wear baggy, extremely tight or bedazzled/sparkly clothing,” Washington told HuffPost over Instagram. “[These types of clothes] alert the machine and will get you searched every time, which will cause you and others delay in the line.”

Though you may want to listen to music or podcasts as you get through security, Washington really recommends actively listening to airport staff, explaining that passengers not listening to officers is one of the biggest time sucks in the security line. “Listen to the officer that’s telling you what to take off and what to take out of your bags,” she said. “Don’t interrupt them because you might be asking something they’ve said or were going to say.”

Once you’ve gone through the machine, Washington suggests collecting your belongings from the bins and walking to nearby benches or tables to repack your bag and put your shoes and jackets back on. “Getting re-dressed in front of rollers prevents others from getting their bags,” she said.

Washington’s best tip of all? Keep an eye out for the shortest lines and jump right in them. “Don’t go to the first line you see,” she said. “Look around first, find the shortest one, this way you’re getting through the quickest.”

Ahead, Washington broke down her favorite travel items for getting through security seamlessly.

