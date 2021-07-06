New Right-Wing Social Media Site GETTR Plagued By Hacker, Porn, Sonic The Hedgehog

The new right-wing social media site GETTR was briefly hacked on the day of its official launch and has also been inundated with porn and images of Sonic the Hedgehog.

The platform’s most prominent verified users — including Steve Bannon, Mike Pompeo and Marjorie Taylor-Greene ― were affected by the hack on Sunday, Business Insider reported. The bio for Jason Miller, the former Trump aide and founder of GETTR, was also defaced with a message that said: “@JubaBaghdad was here :) ^^ free palestine ^^.”

The hacker told Insider that the breach was “easy.”

Screen Shot/GETTR/Business Insider Marjorie Taylor Greene was hit in the GETTR hack, reported Business Insider.

Miller tried to put a positive spin on the cyberattack.

“You know you’re shaking things up when they come after you,” Miller said in a statement to the Insider. “The problem was detected and sealed in a matter of minutes, and all the intruder was able to accomplish was to change a few user names.”

But Salon reporter Zachary Petrizzo said the hacker told him that GETTR remained highly compromised, and shared all of Petrizzo’s personal information with him after the journalist signed up for the platform:

.@SALON EXCLUSIVE: According to the hacker of Jason Miller's new right-wing social media site "Gettr," the site remains highly compromised with an "API server bug." This morning, the hacker shared with me all of my personal information, which I inputted when making an account. — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) July 5, 2021

The hacker did the same for a test account set up by Insider.

One Twitter critic blasted: “So it’s just like Parler, but with worse security?”

The hack wasn’t GETTR’s only problem. Gizmodo reported Friday that the mostly moderation-averse site, which was live although not officially launched, had already become a landing spot for “very niche porn.”

Sonic the Hedgehog also made a huge splash on GETTR, according to the gaming site Kotaku, which grabbed some choice screenshots of his appearances on the platform. Sonic has become a “fave of the internet hooligans” messing with GETTR:

Screen Shot/GETTR Screen shot of a Sonic wannabe posing on GETTR under the unverified account of someone using the name "BretKavanaugh."