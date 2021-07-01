Ex-Trump Aide's New Social Media Platform Relentlessly Dragged On Twitter

Former senior Trump adviser Jason Miller announced Thursday that he has started a new social media platform called GETTR, which immediately got the treatment on Twitter.

The Twitter-like website bills itself as an alternative to mainstream social media networks with an aim of “fighting cancel culture, promoting common sense, defending free speech,” Politico first reported. Miller said GETTR is launching Sunday.

The app initially sparked confusion over whether it was the long-awaited MAGA venture Trump has been hyping to his supporters since he was kicked off Twitter, Facebook and other platforms for his role in inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Social media, particularly Twitter, was the former president’s go-to tool for communicating with the public, disseminating disinformation and attacking political enemies. He and others on the political right routinely attack Big Tech companies for what they claim is a silencing of conservatives.

But, strangely, Trump isn’t involved with GETTR and has no plans to join, according to Bloomberg News.

Critics online noted the app has a number of quirks, including dubious follower counts for Trump allies and featured profiles that appear to be fake. There were racial slurs in multiple trending topics on the platform Wednesday evening, which a mainstream network would have removed. And many people referred to the platform ― which appears remarkably similar to Twitter ― as a knockoff.

Lol, do they expect people to believe this is legit? Former Trump comms guy Tim Murtaugh supposedly has more followers *after one day* on GETTR—the shameless Trump Twitter knock-off site—than he has accumulated after 12 years on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/SV8z4TCOyn — Reed F. Richardson (@reedfrich) July 1, 2021

The top "popular user" in this handout photo from Gettr, the Trump-team Twitter clone, comes from a Kazakhstan-based photographer (@aionyhaust) on a stock-image site https://t.co/lXzUUfkB4T pic.twitter.com/yjrdxEEMVL — Drew Harwell (@drewharwell) July 1, 2021

Well I guess you can say this for GETTR: They understand their audience pic.twitter.com/zAUdhIm5oZ — David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) July 1, 2021

QAnon fans were initially excited about new MAGA social app Gettr, but they're growing irate as moderators fail to keep lewd anime pics and the "pig poop balls" meme out of the QAnon hashtag. One of the top results now features Sonic the Hedgehog crushing a guy with his feet. — Will Sommer (@willsommer) July 1, 2021

People also took aim at the name GETTR on a number of fronts:

on the bright side if it doesn’t succeed the headline GETTR: DONE is just waiting right there https://t.co/NuUR6pDpWP — Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) July 1, 2021

A dirtbag like Trump, with a wide range of sexual assault allegations against him and notable grabber, hiring a dirtbag like Jason Miller, who allegedly drugged his mistress with an abortifacient, to run a social media platform called GETTR (get her?) is so revoltingly on-brand. https://t.co/r3XLb2Sqw6 — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) July 1, 2021

First tagline: "GETTR by the pu$$y" https://t.co/fFz8xh73db — Tim Miller (@Timodc) July 1, 2021

Trump watching twitter people making fun of GETTR app on twitter pic.twitter.com/ntAsApEIWh — fullvikas (@not_vikash) July 1, 2021

GETTR? I don't even know her! https://t.co/amiKG5TGLi — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) July 1, 2021