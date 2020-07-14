Ghislaine Maxwell Pleads Not Guilty To Sex Trafficking Charges

Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite accused of grooming girls as young as 14 for sexual abuse alongside Jeffrey Epstein, is pleading not guilty to six felony counts.

Maxwell, 58, is being charged over her alleged participation in the abuse of several underage girls between 1994 and 1997. Prosecutors say she manipulated the girls by asking about their lives and taking them shopping or to the movies, building trust before introducing them to situations where they could be sexually abused, including at her London home and Epstein’s properties in New York, Florida and New Mexico.

If convicted, she could be sentenced to 35 years behind bars. A trial date has been set for July 12, 2021.

At Maxwell’s bail hearing Tuesday, which was held by videoconference due to the coronavirus crisis, some of her accusers were expected to argue against her release from Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center.

Prosecutors argued in court documents that “there is every reason to think” Maxwell would flee the country if released on bail as her attorneys requested, citing her access to wealth, her French citizenship and apparent skill at “living in hiding.” France does not extradite its own citizens to the United States.

At the time of her arrest, prosecutors said, FBI agents watched Maxwell spot them from a window of the New Hampshire address where she had been residing. She ignored their command to open the door and instead ran to another room, closing herself inside. During a sweep of the house, FBI agents found a cellphone wrapped in tin foil on top of a desk, “a seemingly misguided effort to evade detection ... by law enforcement.”

Maxwell said later that her brother had hired former British soldiers to guard the property, and that she had been sending them out to make purchases while she stayed at the house ― which had been purchased in cash by way of an LLC.

Maxwell’s wide-ranging social connections have renewed scrutiny of a number of high-profile celebrities, politicians and royals who have been photographed with her or have been known to attend the same events.

Among them is Prince Andrew, who has been photographed with his arm around 17-year-old accuser Virginia Giuffre and Maxwell. He has denied any participation in Epstein and Maxwell’s alleged crimes.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

