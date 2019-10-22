Halloween Comes Early For Mom Who Sees 'Ghost Baby' Sleeping Beside Son

Maritza Cibuls experienced a real taste of the spooky season Friday night.

The Illinois mom had just put her 18-month-old son to sleep when she spotted something terrifying on the baby monitor. Nestled beside her sleeping child was what looked like the ghost of a baby:

“So last night I was positive there was a ghost baby in the bed with my son,” she wrote on Facebook. “I was so freaked out, I barely slept. I even tried creeping in there with a flashlight while my son was sleeping.”

Cibuls repeatedly checked on her son and sent the above picture to her mom, husband and friends to seek an explanation. She even tried feeling around in the crib ― to no avail.

When morning came, Cibuls finally got her answer:

Maritza Cibuls Maritza Cibuls was in a panic when she thought she could see a "ghost baby" beside her son in his cot all night. She couldn't help but laugh when she uncovered the explanation the next morning.

“Well, this morning I go to investigate a bit further. It turns out my husband just forgot to put the mattress protector on when he changed the sheets,” Maritza wrote, alongside laughing emojis. “I could kill him.”

On Monday, with her viral post clocking in at 500,000 likes and almost 300,000 shares, Cibuls told HuffPost she never imagined “our silly little ghost story would spread so far and fast.”

“We’re so glad we were able to spread some laughter!” she said.