Kumail Nanjiani Delivers Perfect Line At 'Ghostbusters' Zoom Reunion

Kumail Nanjiani did not appear in the original “Ghostbusters,” but he sure made the reunion more fun. (Watch the full clip below.)

The comedian quizzed the cast on dialogue from the 1984 horror-comedy classic and professed his obsession with the film.

“‘Ghostbusters’ is is truly the first thing I remember loving in my life, like before my parents,” he said. “The order was ‘Ghostbusters,’ Mom, ‘Ghostbusters 2’ ... Dad.”

Nanjiani’s fanboying fit in perfectly with the nostalgic vibe on the Josh Gad-hosted “Reunited Apart” episode. This one was titled, appropriately, “Who Ya Gonna Zoom.”

Bill Murray (Dr. Peter Venkman) wore a sailor’s hat as an homage to the giant Stay Puft Marshmallow Man in the film.

The actor recalled watching the ballroom scene without special effects at director Ivan Reitman’s house for Thanksgiving, and having to assure his cast mates the film would be a hit.

Sigourney Weaver (Dana Barrett) suggested Murray was less than impressed with her thespian approach. He tickled and shook her when she said she was preparing for a scene. “You can’t do comedy if you’re going to prepare,” Weaver said.

Reitman, whose son Jason is working on a sequel, “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” offered one of the more notable casting tidbits. He said John Candy was originally slated to play Rick Moranis’ Louis Tully role but Candy “really didn’t get it.” He wanted to play him with a German accent with dogs, Reitman remembered.

Annie Potts (Janine Melnitz), Ernie Hudson (Winston Zeddemore) and Dan Aykroyd (Dr. Raymond Stantz) also appeared.

Going back to 1984 was worth the trip.