‘Mandalorian’ Star Giancarlo Esposito Has Blunt Advice For Hollywood Anti-Vaxxers

“The Mandalorian” star Giancarlo Esposito has some blunt advice for any coronavirus anti-vaxxers in Hollywood.

“If you don’t want to vaccinate, go to a small island and sequester yourself,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. ”[Otherwise] you’re saying ‘Fuck you’ to all you other human beings.”

Esposito, who portrayed the villainous Moff Gideon in the Disney series and drug lord Gus Fring on “Breaking Bad,” said he can’t understand why people wouldn’t want to be vaccinated for protection against the COVID-19 infection.

“For me, I’ve lost dear friends, so I know it’s real,” he said. “Not only in Europe but in America, friends who were completely healthy and uncompromised. The vaccine is the answer.”

And he wasn’t kidding about the sequestering thing, either.

“I’m not downing anyone who doesn’t want to vaccinate,” he said, then repeated his solution: “Don’t work. Go ride it out somewhere where you’re not going to compromise anyone else if you get it.”