Giannis Antetokounmpo Fulfills Kobe Bryant's Challenge And He's In Disbelief

Kobe Bryant’s legacy loomed large over the biggest force in the Milwaukee Bucks’ NBA championship victory on Tuesday.
Giannis Antetokounmpo was issued a challenge on Twitter by the late Hall of Famer two years ago to win a title after he previously fulfilled Bryant’s dare to win an MVP award.
Consider Bryant’s confidence in the Bucks superstar fully validated now. Antetokounmpo scored 50 points in the Game 6 clincher over the Phoenix Suns. He won the Finals’ MVP award for good measure.
After the game “The Greek Freak” recalled his correspondence with the Lakers legend, who was killed in a helicopter crash in January 2020.
“I didn’t think he was going to respond to me. But when he did, he made me believe,” Antetokounmpo told reporters in a clip that can be seen below. “I’m like, ‘Kobe Bryant thinks I can do this? I can play at a high level and lead my team and win MVP?’ I had to do it.”
“I had to work hard,” he added. “And not necessarily not to let him down. I had to work hard because people believed that I could do it, and that’s the thing.”
“It’s unreal. I can’t believe it.”