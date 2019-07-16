If NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo ever tries a Michael Jordan-like crossover to baseball, he’ll have work to do.
The league’s reigning MVP took batting practice off a tee with the New York Yankees on Monday with mixed results. (See the video below.)
To be fair, the “Greek Freak” grew up in a Nigerian family in Greece. He told the Associated Press that he’d never even touched a baseball before.
But the Milwaukee Bucks player was so dominant last season, averaging 27.7 points and 12.5 rebounds per game, that fans might think he can do anything.
Well, almost.
“I would be a terrible baseball player,” he told AP.
