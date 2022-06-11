Lost 'Giant Dog' Rolls Up To Dollar General Store And Refuses To Leave

A lost dog in Florida decided to cope with his situation via retail therapy.

Employees at a Dollar General in Bradenton called police this week reporting a “giant dog that wouldn’t leave,” police said in a now-viral Facebook post that includes body-cam footage of the canine lumbering around the store.

The 135-pound dog, whose name turned out to be Bentley, had entered the store on his own and “spent a couple of hours browsing” before it was closing time and staff didn’t want to simply turn the gentle giant out onto the street.

Bentley had a microchip, and officers were able to track down his owner. The dog had apparently broken through a gate at home before his attempted shopping spree.

Bentley has a nose for deals. Bradenton Police/Facebook

Pet microchips are about the size of a grain of rice and are implanted under the skin. A microchip contains a unique ID number that can be read by a microchip scanner, which most veterinarians and animal shelters have. The ID number is then part of a registry where it’s linked to the name and contact information provided by the pet’s owner. (It’s important that owners keep their information up to date via the microchip company.)

