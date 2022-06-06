Giant White Python Appears On The MTV Stage -- Without Britney Spears

A snake appeared onstage during the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards. Presley Ann via Getty Images

A huge snake made its way onto the MTV stage once again on Sunday night. But this time it wasn’t adorning the shoulders of Britney Spears like at the 2001 MTV VMAs. Instead, this reptile was carried by several crew members and received a smooch from a “Jackass” cast member at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Sean “Poopsie” McInerney, who appeared in the 2022 movie “Jackass Forever” kissing a Texas rat snake, won the golden popcorn for Best Kiss.

“Being a new cast member is not easy. It’s kinda weird up here accepting this award alone,” McInerney said during his speech. “But now that I’m a big-time movie star, me and the snake broke up and I found a new love, so let’s bring her out.”

This prompted a team of people to bring a 17-foot python onto the stage.

Poopies and the snake kissed in #JackassForever and t̶o̶l̶d̶ took home Best Kiss at the #MTVAwards 😘🐍 pic.twitter.com/stUL9DZOQW — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) June 6, 2022

After giving a quick peck to the massive creature, McInerney joked: “I’m so glad that thing did not bite me just now.”

We’re surprised it didn’t bite him, either, because the only proper thing to say to a snake you are trying to romance on the MTV stage is: “I’m a slave 4 U.”