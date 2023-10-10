Amazon

A portable Anker power bank (31% off)

Forget to charge your phone last night, leaving you at 17% for the whole day? At the airport awaiting a multi-hour flight and realize you forgot a laptop charger? Trying to call a ride-sharing service but your phone is about to die?



You never think you need a portable charger, until you emphatically do. This fast-charging power bank will have your and your loved ones' backs when you need it, making it an excellent, practical gift. It's small enough to keep in a purse or backpack without adding extra weight, and can even fit in a pocket. It's even high-powered enough to charge two laptops at once, or to charge a phone three times over on just one charge.



It has two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, so you can easily charge your phone, laptop, tablet and more. Plus, it comes with a smart digital display that'll let you know its power level and the charge of your device.