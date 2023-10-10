Prices change quickly on Prime Day and our team is working to keep stories as up-to-date as possible. Keep checking back for all of our top picks, plus Prime Day deals from our friends at BuzzFeed.
Picking out gifts for the people in our lives, whether family, friends or acquaintances, can be intimidating, to say the least. We hope to choose something that will enrich their lives or wow them, or that at least won’t be stuck on a shelf to collect dust.
I believe good intentions go a long way, so I’ve made sure every item on this list of gift ideas is thoughtful enough that you can rest assured it will be appreciated. Plus, you’ll feel satisfied you were able to nab it at a discount thanks to Prime Big Deal Days.
And if you end up picking up a thing or two for yourself on the way, you’re in good company: I’m grabbing the five minute reflection journal and a handy portable charger for myself, too.
Read on for these October Prime Day gift picks, ranging from a popular digital picture frame to a highly-rated towel warmer, a cult-fave heated eye massager that I swear by, and more.
