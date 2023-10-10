ShoppingsalesGift GuidesPrime Day 2023

An AncestryDNA genetic testing <a href="https://www.amazon.com/AncestryDNA-Genetic-Ethnicity-Test/dp/B00TRLVKW0?tag=haleyzovickian-20&ascsubtag=64ca966de4b0fd06594f29a5%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="kit" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64ca966de4b0fd06594f29a5" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/AncestryDNA-Genetic-Ethnicity-Test/dp/B00TRLVKW0?tag=haleyzovickian-20&ascsubtag=64ca966de4b0fd06594f29a5%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">kit</a>, iRobot Roomba <a href="https://www.amazon.com/iRobot-Roomba-Vacuum-Automatic-Disposal/dp/B08TP1D9X1?tag=haleyzovickian-20&ascsubtag=64ca966de4b0fd06594f29a5%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="vacuum" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64ca966de4b0fd06594f29a5" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/iRobot-Roomba-Vacuum-Automatic-Disposal/dp/B08TP1D9X1?tag=haleyzovickian-20&ascsubtag=64ca966de4b0fd06594f29a5%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">vacuum</a>, daily reflection <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Intelligent-Change-Mindfulness-Reflection-Affirmations/dp/B08V1WV6GK?tag=haleyzovickian-20&ascsubtag=64ca966de4b0fd06594f29a5%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="journal" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64ca966de4b0fd06594f29a5" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Intelligent-Change-Mindfulness-Reflection-Affirmations/dp/B08V1WV6GK?tag=haleyzovickian-20&ascsubtag=64ca966de4b0fd06594f29a5%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">journal</a> and Anker portable power <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Anker-Portable-Compatible-Charging-Included/dp/B0BYNZXFM2?tag=haleyzovickian-20&ascsubtag=64ca966de4b0fd06594f29a5%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="bank" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64ca966de4b0fd06594f29a5" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Anker-Portable-Compatible-Charging-Included/dp/B0BYNZXFM2?tag=haleyzovickian-20&ascsubtag=64ca966de4b0fd06594f29a5%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">bank</a>
Picking out gifts for the people in our lives, whether family, friends or acquaintances, can be intimidating, to say the least. We hope to choose something that will enrich their lives or wow them, or that at least won’t be stuck on a shelf to collect dust.

I believe good intentions go a long way, so I’ve made sure every item on this list of gift ideas is thoughtful enough that you can rest assured it will be appreciated. Plus, you’ll feel satisfied you were able to nab it at a discount thanks to Prime Big Deal Days.

And if you end up picking up a thing or two for yourself on the way, you’re in good company: I’m grabbing the five minute reflection journal and a handy portable charger for myself, too.

Read on for these October Prime Day gift picks, ranging from a popular digital picture frame to a highly-rated towel warmer, a cult-fave heated eye massager that I swear by, and more.

1
Amazon
AncestryDNA genetic test kit (51% off)
If you're not sure what to get a parent or close friend, try an AncestryDNA kit. It will reveal their ethnic origins from over 2,300 global geographic regions, as well as ties to other living relatives, using AncestryDNA. To get DNA results, they only have to submit a saliva sample to Ancestry's lab via a prepaid package included in the kit.

Folks whose ancestors experienced forced migration and genocide may find the test meaningful. I am a descendant of survivors of the Armenian Genocide, and was touched — though also saddened — by being able to see exactly where my family's home was in what is now known as Turkey through using AncestryDNA.

Note: To protect privacy, AncestryDNA employs industry-standard security measures at every stage of their process, including using data encryption and secure databases.
$49. at Amazon (originally $99)
2
Amazon
A Renpho heated eye massager (54% off)
My Renpho heated eye massager may be my most prized possession. It's designed to massage the area around your eyes, temples and brows while heating up to 104 degrees for a treatment that I can only describe as heavenly — and reviewers echo this too, with one calling it "heaven for your eyeballs." (They took the words right out of my mouth.)

It's the only thing that reliably works to ease my migraines, and it is incredibly relaxing — so much so that it often actually puts me to sleep. I find it so helpful for my stress and anxiety that I use it almost every night, and I never leave it behind when I travel. Reviewers love it for easing dry eyes and eye strain, too.

It has five different massage settings, Bluetooth capability, and the option to play built-in classical music or no sound at all. (I personally usually choose to put it on silent.) It's available in three colors and two styles.
$45.99 at Amazon (originally $69.99+)
3
Amazon
A smart digital photo frame (43% off)
I think this digital photo frame is one of the coolest things around. It displays an auto-rotating photo slideshow straight from your phone; friends and family can also send photos or videos under 15 seconds from anywhere in the world, so you or a loved one loved one can experience special moments almost in real time no matter how far away.

It's an especially touching gift for folks who live far away from family or don't use social media, helping them feel more connected to loved ones and more up-to-date on what's happening in their lives. It's also designed to be as intuitive as possible, including touchscreen abilities that make it easy to use. It's available in multiple frame sizes.
$56.60 at Amazon (originally $99)
4
Amazon
A bestselling towel warmer (22% off)
Called game-changing by reviewers, this makes towels deliciously warm so your loved one can wrap themselves in a cozy sheath after a shower or bath. Reviewers swear by it for warming up blankets, too, and many also ingeniously use it to warm up their clothes so their layers will also be heated after they dry off.

This gadget is also incredibly intuitive and user-accessible, offering a built-in timer with options for 15, 30, 45, or 60 minutes of heating time, and an automatic shut-off feature. It’s designed to be compact and lightweight, so it’ll fit easily in small spaces and won’t be too heavy to move around if needed.

I’m convinced — as are many reviewers — that it would be an excellent gift. One reviewer bought the towel warmer for her children, who never asked for it or wanted it before, and said now they cannot shower without it.

There’s something to be said for simple, affordable luxuries, especially in times of stress or when you need some extra TLC. This investment is one of those things, and will keep giving long after your purchase.
$100.80 at Amazon (originally $129.99)
5
Amazon
A portable color photo printer (38% off)
This Bluetooth-enabled, pocket-sized portable printer can print photos on demand from a smartphone or social media, giving the user the ability to print out their most cherished photos. They can use them to start a scrapbook or to keep on a nightstand, desk, or anywhere else they spend a lot of time — without having to spend even more time on their phone to enjoy them. It can also print out pictures to give to family and friends on the spot!

Even better, it uses zero ink technology to print photos, so you won't have to spend money replenishing costly toner. It's a perfect gift for young and older folks alike. It comes with HP photo paper so it can be used immediately, though you can get more photo paper here. It comes in four colors.
$79.99 at Amazon (originally $129.99)
6
Amazon
A portable Anker power bank (31% off)
Forget to charge your phone last night, leaving you at 17% for the whole day? At the airport awaiting a multi-hour flight and realize you forgot a laptop charger? Trying to call a ride-sharing service but your phone is about to die?

You never think you need a portable charger, until you emphatically do. This fast-charging power bank will have your and your loved ones' backs when you need it, making it an excellent, practical gift. It's small enough to keep in a purse or backpack without adding extra weight, and can even fit in a pocket. It's even high-powered enough to charge two laptops at once, or to charge a phone three times over on just one charge.

It has two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, so you can easily charge your phone, laptop, tablet and more. Plus, it comes with a smart digital display that'll let you know its power level and the charge of your device.
$89.99 at Amazon (originally $129.99)
7
Amazon
A bestselling vegetable chopper (40% off)
This vegetable chopper is a reviewer-favorite for its ability to slice and dice fruits and veggies by simply opening and closing its lid, making it easier and less time-consuming to prepare food. Plus, its design lets you cut food directly into its storage container, so you won't have to transfer your goods to separate bins or deal with cleaning a cutting board.This version also includes spiralizer blades, a julienne cutter and a ribbon cutter. It's dishwasher-safe, BPA-free and promises to be rust-resistant. Reviewers insist it's worth the hype.
$23.95 at Amazon (originally $39.99)
8
Amazon
Waterpik flosser (50% off)
Reviewers are obsessed with this dental flosser, which uses water to clean between all the crooks and crevices in your teeth while stimulating your gums. According to Waterpik, the water flossier is 50% more effective than dental floss and removes as much as a staggering 99.9% of plaque — making it perfect for anyone in your life who is conscientious about self-care.

It's multifunctional, boasting 10 cleaning settings, a massage mode to stimulate your gums, 360-degree tip rotation and a timer to help track your time flossing. This version comes with seven different removable tips, so multiple family members can have their own tips.

Best of all, it's super easy to use; just fill the back reservoir with water and you can begin flossing. It's also safe for the dishwasher and comes with a three-year warranty. Reviewers say they only wish they bought it sooner.
$49.99 at Amazon (originally $99.99)
9
Amazon
An under-desk treadmill (44% off)
This smooth treadmill can support walking or jogging at speeds 0.6-4 miles per hour for folks up to 265 pounds. It's designed to be portable, with two front wheels, and promises to comfortably reduce impact on your joints thanks to its multiple silicone shock absorbers, anti-slip belts and rubber pads.

For anyone worried about fitting a treadmill into your small space, this one has the key — it measures 50 inches long and 4.9 inches high, making it compact enough to fit underneath many beds and even some couches to help save space when it's not in use. Plus, it comes with a remote control for easy use and an LED display that shows your time, steps, speed, distance and calories burned. As one reviewer writes, it's an incredibly impressive treadmill for the price — and a steal with its added discount.
$199.99 at Amazon (list price $359.99, typically $239.99)
10
Amazon
A High Fidelity turntable and vinyl record player (30% off)
If you miss the vinyl record players of yesterday, this quality machine may be what you've been looking for. Reviewers are obsessed with its rich sound quality and impressive value, and it has the ability to spin at both 33 and 45 RPM speeds. It also gives you the option to stream music via wireless Bluetooth connectivity or its outlets.

Coupled with a magnetic cartridge, adjustable counterweight and quality amplifier, this piece balances nostalgia and modern technology at a level far above its budget-friendly price. Reviewers agree: This is the one to get, especially when you can save.
$175.75 at Amazon (originally $249.97)
11
Amazon
A bestselling electric can opener (40% off)
When you're buying for someone who has everything, sometimes the best gift is something simple and impactful. This practical gift is certainly that, with older reviewers calling it an "aging in place necessity" — it was created specifically to help an older family member who was having a difficult time in the kitchen due to arthritis in her hands.

It's designed to automatically open cans with two taps of a button — completely hands-free — leaving can edges smooth and free of sharp edges. Reviewers with arthritis and difficulties gripping especially love this, calling it a "gem." It requires four AA batteries and is available in four colors.
$20.99 at Amazon (list price $35, regularly $29.99)
12
Amazon
A two-pack of camouflage Stanley travel mugs (13% off)
Gen Z is really into camo right now, so this two-pack of bestselling Stanley travel mugs in a camouflage style will earn you big points with the cool young person in your life. Beyond being stylish, these Stanley mugs are basically la crème de la crème of thermoses. They're vacuum-insulated and double-walled to ensure drinks stay their original temperature — whether ice cold or piping hot — for hours.

They're also leak-proof thanks to their carefully designed lid, which opens with a press of a button. In fact, they're supposedly so spill-proof that Stanley encourages you to literally toss it in your bag without worrying. Plus, they're made with BPA-free, stainless-steel material and come with a lifetime warranty. This set includes one 16 oz mug and one 20 oz mug. You can also buy them individually.
$39 at Amazon (originally $45)
13
Amazon
A pack of four reusable Stasher silicone storage bags (30% off)
These highly-rated reusable Stasher silicone bags are a great option for storing everything from snacks to shoes to a change of clothes. They're a super-useful household essentials purchase and would be a thoughtful gift for busy, eco-conscious folks; one of my friends was gifted a pack before starting her graduate school program and was so thrilled that it made quite an impression on me.The pack includes a half gallon bag, two 28-ounce bags, and one 12-ounce bag. They're designed to be leak-free and safe for the dishwasher, microwave and even the oven up to 425 degrees. Stasher promises to use food-grade, BPA-free silicone, and claims that each bag replaces 260 single-use plastic bags. The set is available in three colors.
$38.47 at Amazon (originally $59.96+)
14
Amazon
A portable clip-on speaker (44% off)
Music aficionados will love this portable speaker that delivers rich sound and head-nodding bass with a carabiner design that makes it easy to take on the go. Designed to be waterproof and dust-proof, it streams music wirelessly through Bluetooth and is powered by battery (included with purchase). It's available in 13 colors.
$44.95 at Amazon (originally $79.95)
15
Amazon
A coffee and espresso machine with milk frother (30% off)
Coffee aficionados will love this premium single serve coffee and espresso set, which comes with its own milk frother so they can make perfect caffeinated drinks.

Not only will it help their budget by saving them from expensive trips to Starbucks and the like, but they may well enjoy their coffee more since this machine allows them to make drinks exactly how they like, including bold or mild, hot or iced. Impressively, the frother can even make their frothed milk hot or cold — when I worked as a barista, we were only able to make hot froth, so that's really saying something. It can brew either 5-ounce or 8-ounce cups of coffee, as well as single and double espresso shots.

It comes with a complimentary starter set of Nespresso capsules, and you can get more Nespresso capsules here.
$175 at Amazon (originally $249)
16
Amazon
A thermal label maker (20% off)
The organization lover in your life will find endless uses for this high-powered, highly-rated label maker. Because it's a thermal printer, it requires no ink, toner or ribbons for printing, which will help them save money in the long run. Plus, it's designed to be lightweight and portable, so they can take it anywhere and label as they go. They can design and type out labels from their smartphone by connecting to an app, which provides tons of template frames and fonts to choose from. It even promises to scan QR codes.

This comes with the labeling machine, 80 pieces of pre-cut white labels, a manual and a cable for charging. It's available in six colors.
$19.19 at Amazon (originally $52.85)
17
Amazon
A self-emptying Roomba (42% off)
The Roomba, the famous robo-vacuum, is on sale for October Prime Day — and this one has even more perks than the original, including the ability to empty itself (!) and a smart mapping feature that allows it to clean more efficiently over time as it learns the contours of a space. It's designed to clean carpets just as well as hardwood, and pet owners swear by it for keeping floors hair-free.

The best part about the Roomba? It helps make daily life more manageable by taking vacuuming off the hands of folks who are already overworked or dealing with stress; as one reviewer writes, they can just set the Roomba to clean while they're out and return home to a clean floor. Frankly, it's a gift that just keeps getting better — and I don't think it's an exaggeration to say it may just be the best gift your loved one has ever received (doubly so if they have pets). It can be controlled with an app, and it's compatible with Alexa-enabled devices.
$349.99 at Amazon (originally $599.99)
18
Amazon
A Samsung curved gaming monitor (36% off)
Needless to say, this curved gaming monitor — purportedly Samsung's largest — will blow the mind of any gamer in your life. Its curve is designed to match that of the human eye, helping gamers experience maximum immersion with as little eye strain as possible. Its width is a whopping twice the size of regular QHD monitor, and it's made with quantum dot technology that provides extra vivid colors and incredibly detailed images. To me, this splurge-worthy piece is nothing short of extraordinary — and the fact that you can snag it at a discount makes it that much sweeter.
$899.99 at Amazon (originally $1,399.99)
19
Amazon
A three-pack of mystery Squishmallows (24% off)
If your loved one is a stuffed animal fan, these cult-favorite squishy stuffies are majorly beloved by adults and kids alike for their plush, soft feel and top-tier cuteness.

Each Squishmallow is eight inches.

Promising review: "We were absolutely excited about this purchase! It did not disappoint at all! The ones we got were so adorable and the set was a GREAT value!" — Cassie
$17.49 at Amazon (originally $22.99)

