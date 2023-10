A bestselling towel warmer (22% off)

Called game-changing by reviewers, this makes towels deliciously warm so your loved one can wrap themselves in a cozy sheath after a shower or bath. Reviewers swear by it for warming up blankets, too, and many also ingeniously use it to warm up their clothes so their layers will also be heated after they dry off.This gadget is also incredibly intuitive and user-accessible, offering a built-in timer with options for 15, 30, 45, or 60 minutes of heating time, and an automatic shut-off feature. It’s designed to be compact and lightweight, so it’ll fit easily in small spaces and won’t be too heavy to move around if needed.I’m convinced — as are many reviewers — that it would be an excellent gift. One reviewer bought the towel warmer for her children, who never asked for it or wanted it before, and said now they cannot shower without it There’s something to be said for simple, affordable luxuries, especially in times of stress or when you need some extra TLC. This investment is one of those things, and will keep giving long after your purchase.