The saying “absence makes the heart grow fonder” only rings true to some extent. We all have at least one close family member or dear friend who lives too far away, and they are the ones you have on speed dial and at the top of your messages. The ones who always remember your birthday and who call you up just to see how you’re doing.
Perhaps that person is a parent or grandparent, or maybe they’re your childhood BFF or cousin who’s practically a sibling. No matter who it is or where they live, you can’t go wrong gifting them something that’ll make them feel closer to home.
We’re here to help make even the farthest family member or friend feel nearby. Below, you’ll find a list of practical gifts to stay connected to your long-distance loved ones, as well as thoughtful presents to show them you care.