Finally, Gifts For Runners That Aren't Workout Clothes

Watches, jump ropes and water bottles to get your loved one's heart racing.

Staff Writer

Left to right: Jump ropes, water bottles, caps, bags, glasses and a GPS watch make great gifts for runners.

Some people are easy to shop for: wine connoisseurs, candle lovers, the people who collect things like mugs or salt and pepper shakers. And then there are runners. Independent, strong-willed, eyes-on-the-prize runners. They know what they like, sure. But more importantly, they know what they don’t like, which makes nailing the perfect gift for a runner a marathon all on its own.

For Latoya Shauntay Snell, a marathon runner and founder of the blog and podcast Running Fat Chef, supporting the runners (or aspiring runners) in your life means curbing your own assumptions of what they need.

“Meeting someone where they are at is the best way to support a loved one who wants to get into fitness,” Snell told HuffPost. “Countless times, people tend to overwhelm newcomers or those returning to the fitness space, pushing their own ego and agenda.”

Though you may want to shower someone in cute workout outfits or splurge on some all-terrain sneakers, Snell suggests thinking outside of the clothing box.

“There’s a gray area between being supportive and possibly triggering someone’s realities or unspoken insecurities,” she said. “Your gift might look amazing, but if it’s not something that feels great, your loved one might think it’s something off about them, not the product.”

Hiraman via Getty Images
LJ Brubaker, a casual runner, agrees, noting that workout clothes can be deeply personal. From nailing your loved ones’ personal style to finding gear that works for them, “It’s practically impossible to anticipate what someone wants on their feet or body while they’re exercising,” they told HuffPost.

If you’re set on getting clothes for your runner, Snell suggests finding stores with good return policies and including gift receipts. Or you could get them a gift card to a local running store to “allow for the person to pick out what they want, versus possibly getting something that they may not like.”

In addition to clothes, Snell said that running accessories and general workout equipment make for great active gifts. From GPS watches to waterproof hats, there are tons of options that span price and aesthetic.

“I love keeping a range of equipment in my arsenal,” Snell said. “A durable exercise mat and yoga blocks to remind me to stretch. A set of weights or kettlebells are great for muscle building. And I am addicted to my weighted jump rope.”

kali9 via Getty Images
Though you may love the allure of a surprise present, Snell said that asking your loved one what workout gear they’ve been eyeing may make them happier in the long run. While you can go for the blunt, “What can I buy you?” you can also inquire about their cross-training or favorite running stores.

“When in doubt, simply ask how you can support their journey, versus having your well intentions viewed in the wrong light,” Snell said.

If you’re looking for something to give a runner, we’ve rounded up some fun options below.

1
A running belt with water bottle
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $21.99.
2
A running shoe necklace
Etsy
Get it from Etsy for $35.70.
3
Restorative sandals
Oofos
Get them from Oofos for $69.95.
4
A weighted jumprope
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
5
Some sport face sunscreen
Wamart
Get it from Walmart for $8.97.
6
A winter running hat
Smartwool
Get it from Smartwool for $28.
7
A marathon pint glass
Etsy
Get it from Etsy for $17.
8
A three-pack of running socks
Amazon
Get them from Amazon for $38.95.
9
A pair of polarized sport sunglasses
Amazon
Get them from Amazon for $16.99.
10
A set of hand weights
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $49.99.
11
A sterling silver distance stacking ring
Etsy
Get it from Etsy for $18.
12
An adjustable kettlebell weight
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $33.99.
13
A sports headband
Lululemon
Get it from Lululemon for $12.
14
A running desk calander
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
15
A pair of yoga blocks and strap
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $15.99.
16
"Running the Rift" book
Barnes & Noble
Get it from Barnes & Noble for $14.95.
17
A massage gun
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $49.99.
18
Some running gloves
Amazon
Get them from Amazon for $16.98.
19
Epsom salts for the bath
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $23.99.
20
A waterproof running hat
Janji
Get it from Janji for $38.
21
A GPS running watch
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $199.99.
22
An extra-thick yoga mat
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $24.77.
23
Sport sunscreen lip balm
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $8.02.
24
Some no-tie shoe laces
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $8.99.
25
A Strava mug
Etsy
Get it from Etsy for $16.40.
26
A race bib and medal wall mount
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $37.99.
27
A handless dog harness
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
28
An anti-chafing stick
Amazon
Get it at Amazon for $8.
29
Some cozy post-run slippers
Amazon
Get them from Amazon for $119.95.
30
A muscle roller
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $18.78.
31
The Runner's World vegetarian cookbook
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $22.42.
32
A Ninja countertop blender
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $119.99.
33
A running backpack
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
34
An endurance jumprope
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $13.64.
35
The book "What I Talk About When I Talk About Running"
Barnes & Noble
Get it from Barnes & Noble for $16.
36
A running belt bag
Belt bag
Get it from Lululemon for $38.
37
A reflective running set
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $15.97.
38
Some wireless running headphones
Amazon
Get them from Amazon for $123.95.
39
A morse code "Runner" stacking bracelet
Etsy
Get it from Etsy for $10.20.
40
And a running water bottle
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $12.
