51 Gifts To Buy During Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale

Classic Crocs for up to 42% off so they can walk in comfort all day (and pop those babies into sport mode when they need to)
An Ototo x Fullstar chopper for $10 off
A soil-free AeroGarden Harvest for up to 52% off so they can always have fresh herbs picked straight from their countertop
A 100-piece set of Picasso Tiles for 33% off
"I wish I had known about these sooner! PicassoTiles are *exactly* like Magna-tiles but way more affordable. We just received the 100 tile set today - an early birthday gift for our soon-to-be-four-year-old. We have two sets of Magna-tiles - one with the grommets (purchased new last year) and one without (purchased second hand [no idea how old they are]). The PicassoTiles are the same weight and size as the MagnaTiles and have the same exact magnets. They do not have metal grommets, but the old MagnaTiles are indestructible, so I know that these will be too. And PicassoTiles are much prettier in my opinion, because they are slightly more translucent and have brighter colors. They integrate into the collection seamlessly. I highly recommend this product. And if you are considering buying any kind of magnetic tile toy for your child, I recommend purchasing as big a set a you can for versatility of play. Our son has played with these all day and night off and on every single day since we bought them last year. After integrating the new PicassoTile set, he hugged his enormous structure and declared them his favorite...twice.
A wonderful toy!" — skater mom
A rotating puzzle board for 45% off
Clip the $30 off coupon for this price!
"A must for people who cannot dedicate a table for puzzles. I have now purchased three of these puzzle boards for gifts.
When a table is needed for dinner or another project, it is easy enough to slip the puzzle under a couch or bed without disturbing the puzzle. One of the puzzle boards is used on a coffee table which has a lower level it is placed on when the puzzle is not being worked on." — Tam87
A Dracula garlic mincer for 40% off
"I purchased this as a gift for my friend who is a fantastic cook — she uses fresh ingredients almost exclusively — but pressing fresh garlic is a task usually delegated. No longer: Gracula is there for her. She uses him nearly every time she needs garlic (which is basically daily) and months later still makes a point of saying how much she enjoys the gift. I'm pretty sure she likes it better than other gifts I've gotten her which were more expensive/thought out, and I'm fairly certain it's what took me from 'good friend' to 'best friend,'
but it be that way sometimes. Anyway, definitely recommended for people who cook with garlic and have a sense of humor." — L
A dino race track for 44% off
"If you think that you are buying a toy for your pet dinosaur, you will be mistaken. Don't let the description fool you! It's a TOY DINOSAUR train set. (I feel quite foolish now.) My grandson loves it. You can rearrange the track to lots of different configurations, and it is relatively sturdy. I don't expect this to last 50,000 years or so, but with care a good 5-10 should do it. Needs batteries. (Unlike REAL dinosaurs.) But it's also cool that, when you push it on the ground, the eyes light up even without batteries! (Teach your kids about generating electricity from dinosaurs, without having to go through the tedious oil to power station connection!)" — Fisack
A supremely soft pair of fuzzy slippers for 47% off
"Incredible. Wow. I don't even know where to begin. These slippers are so soft and sturdy. My feet never slide out of them. There's a foam padding for foot support...omg. I can go on and on. These are incredible. 10/10 recommend for anyone." — NG
Cosrx’s snail mucin repairing essence for 44% off
I loooove this essence for whenever I need an added boost of hydration. It absorbs into the skin beautifully!Promising review:
"This product is everything everyone says it is and more. If I could recommend one product that is the key to glass skin, it would be this.
It gives an immediate glow, and makes the skin look so supple and healthy. The texture wasn't off-puting for me, but it is a bit slimy and stringy when you first pump out the product. It absorbs pretty quickly and doesn't leave a sticky residue, and it is unscented. Can't say enough good things about this product and the brand. You need this product in your life!" — Sarah Deeb
Or, pack of Cosrx snail mucin sheet masks for 28% off
"INCREDIBLE. These face masks are my favorite masks I have ever used. The leave my face looking so dewy and shiny and beautiful and moisturized and healthy! I literally look like I'm glowing after I use these! I am obsessed and get them for all my friends and family as gifts! Who doesn't love a glowy, dewy face?
And they don't make acne worse or flare up or anything, so that's a PLUS!" — Amazon customer
A pair of the new Beats Studio Pro headphones for 51% off
"My hair is on the "bigger" side, so headphones tend to become uncomfortable after an hour or two of usage. However, these are so comfortable and light that I often forget I've got them on
. I'm by no means an expert on this topic, but the sound quality these headphones provide is unreal. When listening to my favorite songs, I pick up on background instruments I was previously unable to. It's just so amazing to be able to listen to music like this. The noise cancellation is also top tier.
Even in a crowded room, nouse just disappears with the press of a button. Transparent mode works extremely well, too. I love being able to hold a conversation while still being able to hear my music. I HIGHLY recommend these headphones for anyone looking for a more budget-friendly alternative to more pricy competitors.
" — Shanae
Or! The newest third generation AirPods for $30 off
I had my last pair of AirPods, for three years. I ordered these because my other one were acting up, and the quality and noise cancellation on these are amazing! They are super comfy, and I’m happy with them!" — Stephanie Davis
Or second-gen AirPods for 38% off
"I bought these Apple AirPods as a backup. I love my original pair so much, that I want to have these for when my other pair goes bad or I lose them. They have wonderful sound and stay in my ears when running. You can't go wrong with Apple products. I just love them!!" — Me
Or a pair of wireless Bluetooth earbuds for up to 53% off
"These headphones were a home run
. I bought them for my husband to use at the gym. The battery lasts the entire three hours he works out and then some. The noise cancellation is phenomenal. They are truly wireless. The sound quality is astounding, and they don't fall out of my husband's ears while he runs
(which is an issue he has had with all of his headphones in the past). They are the best headphones he has ever had
." — Synee
The game Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza for 40% off
It's recommended for players 8 and older.
Here's how to play: Pass out all the cards to the players and keep all the stacks face down. Everyone takes a turn putting a card down in the middle, while saying "taco," "cat," "goat," "cheese," and "pizza," in that order. If the picture on your card matches the word that's said, everyone races against each other to slap their hand on the central pile of cards. Whoever is last must take the pile of cards and add them to their stack, and the person who runs out of cards first wins! Promising review:
"Best gift I've given in years! I bought a set to play with my niece and nephew on vacation. They are 6 and 8, and they loved it. So did grandma. Since then I have given two sets away to friends with kids, and they have loved it. It is fun, different from your average card game, and challenging in surprising ways." — Brian H.
A basic Roomba robo vac for 42% off
This one even works with Alexa!Promising review:
"I bought this for my parents for Christmas last year, and they say to me at least monthly it's their favorite gift I have ever gotten them.
For senior citizens not having to vacuum their house anymore is a huge help." — Gabe Jarboe
"I bought this as a gift for myself. I never used it because I needed to move things out of the way and etc. So procrastinating is a special skill. I finally started using this and I am impressed. It picks up dust every time I run it. I have hardwood floors and I don't pick up a lot of anything with the broom and dust pan. I connected it to my Google assistant and I just say hey Google start Romba and it does!!!!
lol I'm using it on a regular schedule. I watched YouTube videos on how to clean it and keep it in top notch working order. 10 will recommend!!" — Felicia Brown
Or a genius Tineco two-in-one cordless vacuum and mop for 30% off
It also self-propels so they just need to steer, no hard pushing!Promising review:
"I confess I can be a lackadaisical housekeeper, which is problematic, since my new dog sheds enough in a week for me to build an entire new dog. What's worse, vacuuming doesn't pick up a lot of his fur. This Tineco is magic, though. Not only does it pick everything up (dust, fur, hair, crumbs, Nature's Miracle, errant Cheerios), but because the wheels are motorized, vacuuming/mopping is a breeze.
I get exhausted using my canister vac, but this thing is a blast to use. Here is what I've learned: I always use the 'extra water' feature, which seems to work better. I clean the dirty water holder and parts every time I empty it, and I run the self-clean cycle after every second emptying session. This means I can do my primary bath and my 10x12 TV room before self cleaning and recharging for a little bit. Or I can do my kitchen and entryway and hall before self cleaning, or my living room. In other words, you're not going to do your whole house on one battery charge or without running the self cleaning feature several times. Of course, the reason you have to run the self cleaning so often is because this little beauty is picking up So. Much. Stuff. It's magic. If it broke tomorrow (and I don't think it will break for a very long time) I would buy another.
" — Tsippi
A compact and TikTok-famous watercolor palette for 36% off
Check out a swatch video of the palette on TikTok here
, and if you're looking for watercolor tutorials using this very palette, you can check one to help you paint a sunset here
.Promising review:
"I'm starting to hate Tiktok because it's making me buy all these products, but I absolutely love this one!!!
I travel for a living and love to paint and this set is wonderful. I love that it comes in a metal tin, so I don't have to worry about it breaking, like most plastic ones. The colors are vibrant and I love that there are so many within the container.
The container itself is the size of two make up eye palettes, so you can definitely fit it in a purse or backpack. It comes with a swatch section too so you can paint the colors and compare later on when you paint. I'm a huge fan now of this brand
." — pixxi88
A marble run set for 40% off
"My 5- and 3-year-olds (and me) have spent hours building towers and watching marbles clatter down these chutes, steps, gears and spirals, HOURS!
And they’re not bored yet! It’s also educational learning the physics of slopes by experience. Plus, it comes with enough marbles so that losing a few doesn’t matter." — Joyce Parker
"This is a really neat toy that has provided literally hours and hours of enjoyment for my 4-year-old nephew (and me!).
The pieces fit well together, it is very sturdy and stands up well even on carpet. There are an infinite number of ways to build these runs, and this toy never gets boring. Highly recommended." — Becca
A Ninja blending system for 50% off
"I've never had a Ninja but have heard so much about them and this stands up to everything I've heard. It is great! This set came with the blender, food processor bowl, and two bullets. I really was a bit skeptical that everything in the photo and description wouldn't really be included for the price. I am a happy Camper. This is one strong machine. I haven't had a blender that actually turns ice into slush, this is just what I needed.
" — Marquita Robinson
A 41-piece Melissa & Doug diner playset for 54% off
"My 4-year-old and I were a big fan of this kit. Good quality items (except the apron which was too small for comfort). Very fun to roleplay being customers/staff at a restaurant. Great for building understanding on how to order foods (lots of menu options) and calculating prices/tips then paying for your order. He enjoyed both sides of the play, from customer to waiter/chef. So fun we got a second one to gift.
" — Rachu
The "Shark Tank"-famous Comfy for up to 27% off
"This is the best thing I've ever bought. I love it, my dog loves it, my friends are envious. It feels like being wrapped up in the best blanket ever.
I'm short (5'0") and wide (~2x–3x) and this fits perfectly loose. I wish the sleeves were shorter, but I know that I have dinosaur arms and for people with longer arms, it probably fits better. Wish the pocket was lower too, but it's nice and big and I can fit my phone and probably a small child in it. It does attract dog hair, but it brushes right off. Didn't notice any issues with stitching/quality. I know what I'm getting people for Christmas if I run out of ideas.
" — Amazon customer
A LeapFrog 100 Words Book for 30% off
"This may be my favorite LeapFrog toy yet!! So much to teach children, two languages, and it has actually kept my 1-year-old's attention for more than 60 seconds!!! It’s a must-have toy in my opinion!" — Megan Hennegan
"Our 18-month-old toddler loves it! Clear words makes it easy for babies to repeat. A must-have toy. 👍" — ZaidaPrice:$13.99
(originally $19.99). It also comes in other themes/topics, and those versions are 20% off — check them out here
.
A KitchenAid five-quart stand mixer for $100 off
"Exactly what you would expect from KitchenAid. I gave this mixer to my daughter as a housewarming gift. She had just started experimenting with cooking and baking. Now, she has become an expert!! She tells me this mixer is performing above her expectations and can’t wait to start getting some of the many attachments that can go with it!
" — Amazon customer
Classic Crocs for up to 42% off
"The hype is real! I use to think crocs are just so ugly! But after seeing so many friends wearing them, I finally had to try and wow they are really comfy and versatile.
I took them camping and I hiked and went into the lake with them! Just so comfy and so easy to wear. I easily slip them on when needing to walk my dog. I can see why so many people are obsess with them! Worth a try!" — Denise M.
A weekender bag for 42% off
: "We have been traveling by car (two days) to Florida to see relatives multiple times a year, and this has been the best bag I've used in four trips. It is compact, easy to carry, takes up less room in the car, and I love the separation of the bottom for shoes (plus I easily packed clothing for 10 days).
I don't take many cosmetic items, so the small cosmetic bag is good for me, but not so great for someone with greater needs. Also packed some items like shampoo in the bottom compartment with my shoes. We did hit some rain but the bag only got a few drops on it and nothing penetrated the bag. So far good product for cost." — Mimi/Mom
A soil-free AeroGarden Harvest
Check out my colleague's AeroGarden review
"I purchased this as a Christmas gift for my boyfriend's sister-in-law who lamented not having a green thumb. I was somewhat apprehensive, having read a few reviews that mentioned pods not spouting. However, in the two months that the sis-in-law has had the AeroGarden, the growth has been tremendous. I'm constantly in awe when she sends me pics of the new growth.
Only one pod failed to spout, but she reached out to customer service, and they are sending a replacement for that particular pod. All the others have grown quite large, and last night I received a picture of their dinner using herbs grown with the AeroGarden. Impressive!" — Mary A. Walls
Shark's Flex Style Hair Drying System for over $60 off
"I watched a lot of video reviews of this product before purchasing it, specifically comparisons with the Dyson AirWrap. Having used the AirWrap once, I always wanted one but couldn't justify the price. As such, this product by Shark is perfect. It allows me to style my hair faster and easier than ever
so I can always look polished and put-together even when I am crunched for time. I wish it came with a case for travel and storage at home, but there are a lot of options now on the market so you can just buy one. I have taken this product with me on multiple trips, vacations, professional conferences, and weddings. It has not disappointed me at all. It is super easy to learn to use.
I love the rotating head for blowdrying. I don't even use my normal blowdryer anymore and love that this tool can do it all. The blowout and straightening brushes reduce my natural frizz and smooth down my hair. I used this on my mom, who has thinning hair, for a party. It took only minutes to curl all of her hair and she received so many compliments from her friends! I would definitely recommend this to anyone looking to level up their hair routine and am very happy with my purchase.
" — Kermeka
A Walking Pad under-desk treadmill for $100 off
Remember to clip the coupon before checkout.
I bought this last year (for full price, alas), and I love it — was so easy to set up, and it's surprisingly quiet!Promising review:
"I am so happy with the size and how it folds up to be stored away. I’ve got limited space to store a treadmill, and this fits perfectly under my standing desk. I’ve been using it for the last week, and I’m so happy. I hit 20,000 steps today. It was easy for me to unbox and setup. Follow the picture instructions and when you set it up for the first time, make sure you have your gym shoes on. I did the setup with sandals and had to hop off because I lost my footing. After that hiccup, it was super easy to set up and get to walking. I’ve been doing 2 hours a day, and today I did a little over 2.5 and hit 20,000 steps.
It’s been years! Ever since covid and working from home, it’s been hard for me to get the energy to work out. It took me a couple of days to get used to working with it. But I love that I can do it while working and still be able to relax after work. Make sure to buy an ankle strap if you are using the Apple Watch. It makes it automatic and easy to track steps. This machine had me dripping in sweat; I highly recommend it to anyone looking to start moving.
" — Amazon customer
A nine-in-one Instant Pot for 46% off
Promising review:
"I never ever thought I'd say this, but I actually look forward to cooking now. I can't believe how perfectly tender meat and potatoes turn out with my Instant Pot. I'm going grocery shopping more often now — when it used to be a dreaded chore — because I can't wait to try a new recipe, as there are so many good ones on YouTube. The most work my lazy butt has had to endure is sauteing, but it works out because that's when I do my veggie or potato prepping. Then once it's in the pot I just let it do it's thing and every time I'm amazed how dang delicious and perfect it turns out. The hardest part is letting the food cool down before I eat it, and let me tell you, I used to hate my own cooking. I'm only mad I waited so long to buy one
because I already have a crockpot, rice cooker, wok, food processor etc and didn't want to spend any more money trying to inspire myself to cook. If you're a lazy, tired and/or super busy person like me I highly recommend this thing because it doesn't take long to cook a tasty meal and it sure beats spending tons of money on delivery.
I love this thing!! Just make sure you read the directions for safety and clean the seal ring so it doesn't retain the scent of your food." — Sara M
A set of internet-famous Mellanni sheets for up to 45% off
Promising review:
"I can't say enough good things about these sheets. I was waking up at night HOT all the time and thinking it was a physical thing for me personally. I was reading online and stumbled on these and thought 'Hmmm...wonder if my uber-expensive sheets are actually making me hot at night??' I ordered these and I'm sleeping like a baby now. No more night sweats. Ordering some for my son as well. Game changer! High quality and exceptional price." — J. Marshall
Promising review:
"I read from other reviews these sheets were soft so I wasn't too surprised when I received them and man are they soft and so comfortable. We have Egyptian cotton sheets that were expensive and I promise we have changed them back out for the comfort of these sheets.
The cotton sheets were cold and these were just right. The other thing is my husband has thin skin that any nick he will bleed. Well he has bled on these white sheets and when we washed them (in cold water as instructed) the blood always comes out and never stains. I can't say enough great things about them except to say all three of my adult kids are receiving a set as part of their Christmas!
" — Sheree Chrestman
A Macbook Air laptop for 25% off
Promising review:
"I've owned a bunch of macs since 1995. This is by far my favorite.
Tried a MBP because that's what I've been used to and because of the bigger screen. After using the Air for a week, I couldn't go back to the MBP. Too big, too clunky. This MBA is simply perfect
. Great screen, size, screen, speed, everything you could ask for in a laptop. No wonder it gets such amazing reviews. Yeah, this is the one to get.
" — James
A Renpho percussion massager for 33% off
My husband bought me a massage gun for Christmas. I opened it, and it had been used (yuck) so I said, let's return it. My daughter in law got one for Christmas as well. We put an end on each one, and we compared them. Mine was from Sharper Image/Costco, hers was this model Renpho. Mine in comparison was not powerful, did not go as fast, and just didn't do much for me. They look similar but they were NOT. So I returned mine, and I ordered this Renpho. Due to the holidays, there were delays with the shipment. I was soooo disappointed because I was looking forward to trying it on my aching feet with plantar fasciitis. I have tried EVERYTHING for my feet, nothing works and I am always in pain. It came, and I opened the box to find an UNUSED, BRAND NEW massage gun with all the attachments. I tried it out and I thought wow, that feels AWESOME. But the true test is how do you feel the next day right? You cannot always walk around with a massage gun in your hand. The next day, I felt AMAZING. AMAZING. I used it on my hubby's back too, and he said he felt so much better today as well!
In addition, this one is way QUIETER than my original massage gun. It's just really a quality piece. You won't be disappointed in this one. It really is what it says. I know it is hard to choose from all the models on the internet, but this one is the real deal.
It's worth the money if you have pain." — L Johnson
A stylish Fujifilm Instax camera for 31% off
"I love this camera, I've been wanting this for so long and finally decide to give it to myself. It truly brings back the nostalgia of film photos from when I was little. Love that it comes with those colored things to put on the flash. First two photos taken with the camera look great, too! If you want this, buy it, you won't regret it." — Carolina S.
An electric bumper car for 43% off
"We bought this for our son’s first birthday and he absolutely loves it! The remote is easy to use. I love the 5 point harness and you can also just use it without the shoulder straps. My niece and nephew also tried it out and it took them a little bit to figure out the joysticks." — Ashley Foulkes
The Apple Watch Series 9 for $70 off
"I had a very older model Apple Watch it was like the series 3 and it was broken. I was looking for a newer model and with this price I said I mind as well get the latest model. I love the features and I love the cloth sports band. The other bands irritate my skin and its you either have it on too tight or too loose, It is just as described. It's a big improvement from the one I had before. I recommend this one if you have a older model watch." — Delaqua
An Osmo Little Genius Starter Kit for 46% off
Shop all the Osmo deals here
"This product is a lifesaver! The little ones can be endlessly entertained and I don’t feel guilty because they are learning! We haven’t turned the TV on once since we got this. I am looking forward to taking this with us to grandma’s house and on plane trips. The portability factor is really great! The quality and design of all the game pieces are very high. My husband is really impressed with the graphics. This is now my go-to gift for all the littles in my life!" — Amazon customer
A four-pack of Apple AirTags for $20 off
"Landing late in Montreal, having to re-book, we knew exactly where to tell our airline where to look for our bags, because we were using AirTags for the first time. Thanks to the AirTag, the bags went with us (we knew, because it showed us they were on the plane) and in each airport en route home. As an aside, one AirTag was stolen from an outside pocket, but gave us months of entertainment as it traveled the world on a cruise ship until its battery failed. I like these so much I have bought more for gifts for traveling friends and family. They are an investment in peace-of-mind.
" — P McGraw
A Nespresso VertuoPlus coffee maker for 30% off
"Holy great cups of coffee! Mornings are so much better since buying this machine. I bought this on a Black Friday deal to try it out and I have never been so happy to start my day! I’ve had Keurigs since they came out and was dragging my heels to buy a replacement when my last Keurig gave out. When this popped up in my deals, I figured I’d give it a shot not really knowing what I was getting myself into. Holy smokes this is a morning-changer. I don’t think I’ve ever in my life had coffee this good at home.
Let alone pre-packaged, one-serving coffee. Usually it’s fine right? Just fine - morning coffee, job done, let’s get on with the day. This machine and every pod that I’ve tried so far has made morning coffee an experience. Something to look forward to. Something to (almost) make me want to get out of a warm bed during these cold months. This is the best thing I’ve bought for myself. I’m so happy.
I have been telling everyone about it. And if you’re on the fence, I say come over to this side ... it’s delicious!!" — mazw
The newest Amazon 4K Fire TV Stick for 50% off
Use the voice button to find shows, launch apps, search for type of movie ("Alexa find suspense thrillers") OR EVEN ORDER A PIZZA from Domino's! And with this gen, you can control your TV and sound bar right from the remote too, and it even has preset buttons to open your favorite apps in one click.
A Dyson Ball toy vacuum for up to 38% off
There's a storage compartment you can remove that'll hold all the debris your kid picks up.Promising review:
"Our son is absolutely obsessed with our Dyson (the real one), which is why we purchased this toy Dyson vacuum for his birthday. He's 2 years old, and he is really enjoying having his on 'working' vacuum cleaner!!! He seriously plays with it for hours during the day.
Turning it on and off and pushing it through the house just like we use our real vacuum. I would buy this again! It was his favorite gift!" — Amazon customer
The newest 2023 Fire HD kids tablet for 34% off
"Love this! It’s exactly like my daughter's other Amazon tablet but much bigger and seems to be faster
. I love that once you enter the kids profile they can only download apps that are age appropriate and she can have the freedom of having her own games
. It’s also super easy to switch to my own profile on the tablet if I wanna use it too
!" — Amy
The original Peloton bike for 24% off (that's $350 off)
"Before investing into the Peloton Bike, my husband and I bought a cheap Amazon indoor bike and used it with the Peloton app. We gave ourselves one year to see if we liked it. The cheap bike and app worked really well!! Don’t be fooled, the app provides a ton. You can get a VERY similar experience with a cheaper bike and using Peloton’s app. That all being said, we wanted to take our indoor biking journey to the next step and took advantage of the Amazon Prime day Deal and got the bike and free set-up. Everything went SUPER smoothly. The bike is great and adds some extras that the app alone just doesn’t do.
Currently, I am 24 weeks pregnant. I have been biking before I was pregnant as well. Robin has SO many awesome prenatal rides, prenatal strength classes. It’s really helped me stay fit during my second pregnancy. I wish I had this for the first! The app some also provides SO much more than just biking. There’s yoga, there’s, meditation, there’s a ton of different classes to keep you fit during pregnancy. The instructors and music are just top notch. Don’t sleep on the Peloton experience.
Here’s a pro tip for you if you are on the fence with purchasing the bike, I called my health insurance company and they are giving me $350 towards the bike as a health and wellness rebate. Hope this review helps!" — Linda
An easy-to-install Tushy 3.0 bidet attachment for 34% off
Tushy
is a small biz founded in 2015 with the goal of promoting booty bliss and reducing wastefulness. Their line of easy-to-install bidets make is easy to go toilet-paperless and reduce overall water waste. Plus, a portion of Tushy profits go toward building community toilets in impoverished Indian communities.
"I use mine everyday! What a relief for my body. Easy to install, a necessity, choice of warm or cold, therapeutic, and WELL worth the money! No regrets here." — jede
A mini Marshall speaker for $50 off
"The best of the best. I shopped around and this is the best bang for your buck. I would recommend this for a gift, it is spectacular.
I absolutely love it, and I’ve used a portable speaker for decades. The sound quality is [bonkers], and the volume reaches a level that doesn’t seem possible for something so small.
Also I’ve had for a few months now and I only charge maybe twice a week, if that. The battery last for days since I only use it 4-6 hours a day. 5/5 overall!" — Christopher Valle
Or a retro-style pixel art game Bluetooth speaker for 39% off
Check out a TikTok of the retro Bluetooth speaker
"Sound quality and durability is very good! I like the ability to change the artwork on the cover,
the ability to change the brightness of the image, the ability to change the volume of the startup/connect/disconnect, the auto-shutoff and auto-sleep mode toggles, and the ability to set multiple alarms (available on the app only, sadly, not out of the box). There's surprisingly a lot you can do with such a seemingly simple device, and it's made more than a great replacement alarm clock for me, which is initially what I bought it for.
Highly recommend if you've got the extra coin to spend on something cute, fun, and practical!" — Soul Breaker
The "Amazon Coat" for 41% off
"Let me start by saying, my husband says that I am obsessed with coats. Out of probably 20 winter coats, this is now my absolute favorite! I can't even begin to tell you how much I love this coat; I love everything about it! The quality is outstanding! I have had every expensive brand-name winter coat, but have never ever had one that has kept me this warm! I I'm not even looking forward to the warmer months because I don't want to put this coat away!! Every time I wear it, I get at least one, 'I love your coat!'" — Suzi Linthorst
An Echo Dot for 54% off with voice-control technology
"We waited years to purchase one of these gadgets thinking we'd have no use for it. Boy, did that turn out to be an untruth. The Echo Dot sits in our kitchen and accepts voice commands from most of the rooms in our house. Now, we use Alexa for everything, from music while cooking and cleaning, to asking random questions while watching TV to inquire if an actor is dead or alive. The sound quality is very good, and we love all of the 'hands free' options it supports. We are very satisfied with this purchase." — doormold
The 2023 Barbie Dreamhouse for 30% off
"I’m 36 yrs old and caught Barbie fever from the movie big time. I bought this because I couldn’t resist anymore, and I don’t regret it at all. It’s a beautiful pink girliepop dream and I just want to be 10 yrs old again!! Literally play with and or admire this every day, especially my 2.5 yr old daughter. BUY IT for you and your kids if you’re at all into Barbie, hours of nostalgic playtime.
" — Jordan Hafford
An Ototo x Fullstar chopper for $10 off
"I wasn't so sure if I would ever use something like this, but it has become a staple in my kitchen! I actually already have the white version of this, but saw the Croc Chop and had to have it! It's makes perfect pico de gallo in minutes and great for chopped salads! It chops anything from lettuce to chicken, perfect for salads!
It's top rack dishwasher safe so easy to clean. It comes with cleaning brushes and picks as well. Definitely a must have for perfectly chopped or spiraled veggies!" — Tammy
The TikTok-famous Bissell Little Green carpet and upholstery cleaner for 28% off
"Yup, saw it on TikTok and had to buy it. My car's upholstery was so dirty from my dogs and years of NOT getting it deep cleaned. This is a game changer. I should've taken a before and after because it was awesome. Not to mention how satisfying it is seeing the dirty water get sucked back into the tank. Easy to prep. Easy to use. Easy to clean. I definitely recommend. This will be perfect for other things in the house as well because if it can tackle MY car with two big dogs, it's gold." —T aylor L.
An oh-so cozy "dog bed for humans" for $70 off
"I saw this online and decided that I'm giving it a try. I have a hard time sleeping without feeling support around me.
I toss and turn over 40 times per night according to my sleep app. I tried this hoping for the best and I will say, I slept like a baby for the first time in seven years.
I put a pillow under each side to prop it up to make it cradle in more and I’m in heaven. I'm 57 and have had a hard time dealing with the emptiness of divorce. Who needs a man when you’ve got this to sleep in?
Purchase it! You won’t regret it. And best of all, no one snoring next to me! Win, win!" — Heavenstinyangels
A très chic pickleball set for 35% off
"Daughter loves this set. If your looking for something to get your teen or college student
to have at school for fun, this is it!!!" — Choose Kindness
"Best paddle for a beginner! Cute and trendy! PERFECT buy for a group of girlfriends on the way to the court for pickleball. And the net bag is so cute!" — jaselle