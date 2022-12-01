33 Gift Ideas For Kids If You Have No Clue What To Get Them

Just in case you haven't been able to peek at your little one's letter to Santa.
Heather Braga

Hey! While we’re doing our best to make sure the products we feature will arrive in time for Christmas, shipping times are tricky and can vary depending on where you live, which product you purchase, and more. Shop early and be sure to double check the retailers’ websites for shipping information to ensure that your gift will arrive in time for the 25th!

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1
Amazon
Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza
You deal all the cards out to your two to four players, and everyone keeps their mini-deck face down. Everyone takes a turn putting a card down in the middle of the table, saying one of the words "taco," "cat," "goat," "cheese," and "pizza," in that order. If the picture on your card matches the word that's said, everyone slaps their hand on the card in a pile as quickly as possible. The last person on the pile has to take the stack and add 'em to their cards, and whoever runs out of cards first wins!

Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with 2-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
$9.84 at Amazon
2
John Mihaly / BuzzFeed
Silly Poopy's Hide and Seek
It's pretty much exactly what you'd think it is. It's a rainbow, light-up poop-shaped toy your littles can take turns hiding throughout the house. It'll shout out clues and play a song when it's finally found! What Do You Meme? is a small business that sells card games/toys, plushies, and pool floats.

Promising review: "This game is HILARIOUS. My kids love playing with it and taking turns hiding it (8, 6, and 3 years). They all think poop is funny and run around yelling 'Silly Poopy, where are you?' It keeps them busy for at least half an hour at a time and they leave me alone. Also? It's pretty durable. I found it outside in my garden in the 20-degree winter weather. I guess my 8-year-old left it out there for a few days. It also gets thrown down the stairs and Silly Poopy just keeps on giggling and having fun." —Adele

Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with 2-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
$12.98 at Amazon
3
Amazon
Crayola Globbles, a fun lil' toy they can use to burn off some steam
Promising review: "I waited over two months to write my review! My daughter is 4 and plays with these DAILY! YES they do attract dirt and hair HOWEVER they are so easy to rinse off, it's not a big deal! We took these to a family gathering and ended up giving two away because they were SO loved! The two we gave away went to a 12-year-old and my 19-year-old brother. They discovered throwing them at the ceiling fan and watching them shoot across the room which was pretty entertaining! None of these have busted or ripped and they are definitely NOT gentle with them! I will definitely be buying more!" —Kindle Customer

Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with 2-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
$9.99 at Amazon
4
Amazon
A splurge-worthy Disney Princess castle set
I'm gifting this adorable castle set to my best friend's daughter for Christmas and cannot wait to see her face when she opens it! I love that it has the old school wooden train tracks I used to play with as a kid but with a modern, Disney twist to it!

Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with 2-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
$144.89 at Amazon
5
amazon.com
Talking Bingo and Bluey plush dolls
Promising review: "I bought this for my grandson because he loves Bluey. The minute the Bluey song played he just lit up and smiled. It was well worth the purchase to see the smile on his face." —Lille Bowler

Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with 2-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
6
amazon.com
A splash-proof kids smartwatch with the ability to take videos, pictures, and selfies
Promising review: "Super cute and easy to work for my 5-year-old. He loves that he can match mom now! It has games already installed, can take pictures, exercise, and lots more. Entertainment for HOURS!! And you can even change the watch face like an Apple Watch! So cool!" —Brittany

Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with 2-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
$51.50 at Amazon
7
Amazon
A wooden grocery store play set
Promising review: "This is such a fun set and my kids play with it constantly. I love the pretend play and no screen time fun they have with it. Highly recommend it! The quality is great and it looks so cute and perfect in our play room." —Lindsey Iskierka

Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with 2-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
$139.35 at Amazon
8
Amazon
A Radio Flyer tricycle
Don't forget to click the box under the price to score an additional $10 off!Promising review: "This was a Santa present this past Christmas and we had some wonky-bad weather for the rest of the winter and into spring. BUT he rode it in garage during bad weather and out on the street when the weather was good. He loves riding his tricycle to visit our neighbors who have horses and to the dead-end to reach the signs. It was pretty easy to put together and haven't had any issues with anything. :)" —JD

Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with 2-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
$69.99 at Amazon
9
Amazon
A Lola droid just like the one young Princess Leia
I was enamored with this lil' droid in the show and am so excited to see it come to life as a toy for kids (and adults, TBH!). She's so cute and her head moves around, she has flashing lights and makes fun droid-like sounds.

Promising review: "My daughter loves it, she's about to be 5 and it's one of her favorite things. Looks great on a shelf with collectables, but also inexpensive and durable enough to let it be a full on toy for my daughter. I got it as a toy and it's really well made. The legs do not retract and they don't really come off but that's okay. Very nice thank you!" —Tyler

Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with 2-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
$26.99 at Amazon
10
Amazon
A VTech Sit-to-Stand Learning Walker tykes will have a blast with thanks to the toys on the front and its ability to help them run wildly throughout the house. Maaaybe get this for a niece or nephew instead of your own kid, hehe.
Promising review: "Great for babies learning to sit. Keeps them engaged and looking upward. My baby is now standing and trying to walk and loves to pull herself up on this thing! The wheels have a resistance setting so it doesn't go too fast. Best on carpet when they're starting out. The front comes apart too, so even babies who don't like tummy time can have something to look at if you detach the front and put on the floor for them! Best toy that will last for stages of baby development!" —Meet The Jacksons

Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with 2-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
$39.99 at Amazon
11
shopDisney
12 Disney Princess dolls
Promising review: "Always love seeing these doll sets each year and this one has a lot of great improvements! First of TIANA HAS GLOVES! Years in the making. And I also absolutely love seeing Esmeralda and Tink here, all the Disney ladies get some love!" —folkerts3122

Shipping info: Orders typically ship in 5–7 business days, but Express delivery is available for an additional fee.
$77.99 at Amazon
12
Amazon
A "My First Magic Show" set complete with 25 different tricks and how-to videos
Promising review: "I definitely recommend this magic set for beginners! Decent quality, age appropriate and reasonably priced. My son AND husband have really enjoyed this product." —M. Stevens

Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with 2-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
$14.64 at Amazon
13
Amazon
A 3D printing pen kids, teens, and adults alike will be in awe of
Promising review: "This pen is SUPER COOL!!! My tweens are loving it! I actually am having fun with it too! I thought it is like a magical crayon!!! It is easy to use and you can create endless creations. You don't have to be an 'artist' to use. You just have to have a great imagination! Has kept my daughters entertained for hours. So happy with the purchases. Bought one for each of my daughters. Would recommend to anyone." —Whoopie Pie

Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with 2-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
$70.95 at Amazon
14
Barnes and Noble
A box set of Pokémon board books
I have these on-deck for my little one's first Christmas. It may or may not be more exciting to my husband and I, as our son is only going to be 8-months-old for the holidays, but I can note how cute the books are! They're board books so he can chomp away on them and turn the pages himself without causing too much destruction.

Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with 2-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

Get them from Amazon or Barnes and Noble for $49.99.
$49.99 at Amazon
15
Amazon
An interactive toy from Fisher Price that'll let you record your own fun sounds into it
Promising review: "I grabbed this for my youngest, and it is quite possibly the most adorable thing on earth. The songs, the lights, the bouncing and dancing, it just ticks every box beautifully. It was instant smiles the second she saw it. If you have a little one, you need this toy, but you may find that the adults in your family might just take it to play with themselves. It's just all around fun." —Derrick

Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with 2-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
$30.99 at Amazon
16
www.amazon.com
A set of massive bubble wands
The set also comes with instructions on how to make the BIGGEST bubbles possible! It's great for kids of all ages.

Promising review: "The wand is awesome, but even MORE awesome is that I just used regular bubble solution (way cheaper, found anywhere) and it worked just as well. Maybe better. Some people in reviews have said that you must use the packets that come with the wand, but I gave it a shot anyway with regular bubbles and it worked just fine, with no noticeable difference." —Lauri

Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with 2-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
$14.95 at Amazon
17
Amazon
A glow-in-the-dark fort-building kit
The set comes with 53 rods and 28 spheres. It's recommended for kids 4 and up.

Promising review: "Great gift for kids of all ages. My 8-year-old loved getting this for Christmas! She played with it all day while more expensive gifts sat under the tree...LOL. We built so many different structures and most of them she did on her own. Will probably buy a second one to expand her designs and creative thinking. I recommend highly!" —awalker

Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with 2-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
$34.95 at Amazon
18
Amazon
An arts and crafts library chock full of everything and anything
The set includes fuzzy sticks, pom-poms, wood pieces, felt, craft sticks, sequins, wooden discs and beads, plastic beads, jewel stickers, googly eyes, thread, scissors, and glue for endless crafty combinations! Recommended for ages 8 and up.

Promising review: "My 5-year-old granddaughter absolutely loved this gift from her old grandpa. Thoroughly entertaining, this 'library' provides many hours/days of critical thinking skills and creativity. She loves it — it was an excellent decision." —BrentShipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with 2-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
$39.99 at Amazon
19
Amazon
An old-school game like Battleship
This updated version also include a bonus plane to try and hit as well! Battleship is recommended for kids ages 7 and up.

Promising review: "This such a great game. Kids and adults alike can be entertained for a long time. There's just something appealing about trying to avoid being discovered, while seeking your opponent's ships. This new version includes one more 'ship,' which is actually a plane. Great fun!" —KDD

Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with 2-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
$14.85 at Amazon
20
Amazon
Jenga to test their concentration and dexterity skills
Promising review: "This is a great game that can be played by all ages and either alone, with someone else, or with a group. There are so many possibilities. This is definitely a great game for game night. This game builds on your critical thinking skills, as each move has to be well thought out or you can lose in a blink of an eye. So, it is challenging, fun, and competitive all at the same time. Basically, each player builds upon another player's move until the blocks come crashing down. The person who makes that last move loses." —QT

Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with 2-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
$10.27 at Amazon
21
Amazon
A playhouse for your kids that'll make your backyard a go-to destination
Promising review: "I really liked that I was able to put this together within 30 minutes by myself. Everything was pre-drilled and the directions were extremely easy to follow. We have had some crazy storms recently that have taken the cottage flying through the wind and landing upside down and it hasn’t broken anywhere! It’s very light to where I can pick it up and toss it if I needed to and big enough for my kids and their friends to play in. Overall a great buy!" —melinda

Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with 2-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
$139.99 at Amazon
22
Amazon
A scratch paper art set
Promising review: "Ahhh I love these so much, takes doodling to a whole new level! It's an anxiety relief like you wouldn't believe. Plus my kids also get a kick out of them. These are so worth it and I'm going to be keeping these stocked up!" —Katie Toomey

Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with 2-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
$13.99 at Amazon
23
Amazon
A Minnie Mouse "Bow-tel" Hotel
Promising review: "Super cute great for children who aren’t old enough to play with houses that have tiny pieces. My niece loves Minnie Mouse and was super happy to open it for her Christmas present." —Amazon Customer

Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with 2-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
$49.19 at Amazon
24
Amazon
A balance bike that'll leave any little one grinning from ear-to-ear
Promising review: "It’s the cutest little bike. Comes with the tool needed to assemble. Super easy to assemble. Took my husband like 5 minutes. We got it for our grandbaby's first birthday. She can’t reach the ground yet nor is walking but we just push her around and are excited that she’ll grow into it. Her first bike." —Lisa

Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with 2-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
$59.99 at Amazon
25
www.amazon.com
A portable karaoke microphone that'll transform any living room into a party
Promising review: "We need something to let the kids sing without having to turn on the whole karaoke system. This works like a charm. The Bluetooth connection helps as well. You can just turn on YouTube and look for any song and they probably have a karaoke version or a sing-along they can sing to. The range is also great. We were outside and the volume can be heard nicely." —Phong Bui

Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with 2-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
$30.99 at Amazon
26
Amazon
A durable digital camera
The Kidizoom is a real digital camera that has photo and video capabilities, as well as a wealth of filters and games! It has 256 MB of built-in memory that is expandable with a MicroSD. Recommended for ages 3–9. Don't forget the batteries!

Promising review: "I got this camera for my 5-year-old as a birthday gift and he LOVES it. It's so much fun. You can take 'selfies' and it has fun stickers and filters (kind of similar to Snapchat). It also has games on it, so when he's not taking pictures, he is still getting used to the buttons by playing the games. It really helps kids get familiar with cameras and exploring creativity. I would highly recommend this for any kid! I'm planning on purchasing more for my other kids." —StoneySmurf

Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with 2-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
$57 at Amazon
27
amazon.com
A crystal-growing kit
The kit comes with materials to grow crystals in eight colors, four silicone growing chambers, and a light display for five crystals. Recommended for ages 8 and up.

Promising review: "This kit takes a bit of effort but WOW the results are stunning! I bought this for my 6-year-old daughter for Christmas. We set up the first four crystals per the directions and let them sit for 10 days. We had fun looking each day to see how big they were. After they were done, I removed the crust from the edges of the cup, poured off the liquid, and eased the crystal out of the cup. They came out easily. To get the seed rock out, I used a razor blade, went around the edges and flaked off the crystal growth to expose the edges, then used the corner of the blade to pop the rock out. I was veeeery careful and all four crystals came out intact! It takes patience but totally worth it, the resulting night-light is a treasure she will probably keep for life." —Gapeach

Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with 2-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
$39.99 at Amazon
28
www.amazon.com
A unicorn slime kit with over 27,000 5-star reviews
The kit comes with everything they'll need to make their own slime! It's recommended for kids ages 7 and up.

Promising review: "This is the best slime kit I’ve come across. I saw it last minute before my daughter’s birthday (11) and thought I’d get it as an add-on to her presents. It ended up being her favorite gift! Her brother (8) joined in and made slime with her and she still has enough to make more of all types." —Elizabeth & Rick

Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with 2-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
$21.16 at Amazon
29
Amazon
A Crayola light-up tracing pad
The tracing pad comes with the light-up board, 10 tracing sheets, 10 blank sheets, a graphite pencil, and 12 short colored pencils. Recommended for ages 6 and up. Don't forget the AA batteries!

Promising review: "I bought this as a gift for our 6-year-old. Our son immediately used the tracing pad as soon as he opened the box. As a mom who cannot draw, this item comes very handy because I don't have to trace on my computer, LOL. Now my son can do his own tracing. It came with drawings that he actually traced and choices of clothes and accessories to draw on the character. This tracing pad is absolutely not just for the kids but also for the kid at heart." —Samproad11Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with 2-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
$25.97 at Amazon
30
Amazon
A geode-breaking activity from National Geographic
Promising review: "We bought this for our boys who are 4.5. They loved the goggles and the magnifying glass that came with the kit. Breaking open the rock was a little more difficult than I thought. My boys definitely couldn't do it. You will also need to make sure you have a hammer and chisel to break them open. The rocks we got looked very different, which is great! One was black on the outside and one was a creamy white brown color and the insides were very different as well. The lighter-colored one was also much easier to open. The rocks are so much prettier in person and they really sparkle in the sun. It comes with a nice picture book as well. Great activity! Definitely recommend!" —Martin

Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with 2-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
$19.99 at Amazon
31
Amazon
A Stomp Rocket, capable of launching up to 200 feet, to keep your kids busy and remind them to *literally* shoot for the stars.
The set comes with a stomp launcher and four foam rockets. It's recommended for ages 5 and up.

Promising review: "Bought for my 3-year-old nephew but became great outdoor fun for the whole family. 3-year-old loved it and could stomp and jump on the launcher without problem, sending the 'rocket' into the sky about 20 feet. The adults didn't hold back after a few trials and the toy held up to the heavy feet and launched the rockets extremely high, not 200 feet, but more like 75–100. Very fun trying to catch them on their way down too! Soft nerf and lightweight plastic made the toy safe and fun." —Brandy

Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with 2-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
$17.99 at Amazon
32
Heather Braga / BuzzFeed
A Razor scooter that'll remind you of your own childhood
I got reacquainted with a Razor scooter a few years ago (see above) and have been smiling ever since — seriously. I'm very accident-prone so pretty much everyone in my life begged me not to get on this bad boy, but I was determined to relive the fun of my childhood. Mission accomplished — it's SO fun. The bigger wheels make for a smooth ride and, honestly, it was quite a workout! I'd suggested snagging a helmet for your little one.

Promising review: "My 10-year-old daughter got an electric scooter for Christmas last year. This year she wanted a manual one. We live in New England. Have had a relatively mild winter so far, but she has kept the scooter inside. All three of my kids ride it in circles around our first floor! (My oldest is 16.5!) BEST CHRISTMAS PRESENT EVER! It was very inexpensive, but its rugged. Well made. Can't believe they are all getting so much use/fun out of such a simple toy. I will actually miss it when they have to take it outside. (Once it goes outside, it stays outside!) GREAT scooter!!" —Heather Adamson

Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with 2-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
$44.99 at Amazon
33
amazon.com
A Yoto audio player kids will squeal with delight over — it'll allow them to pop in cards on their own and experience songs, stories, fun sounds, and special messages from their loved ones!

It also has a built-in customizable clock and nightlight. It is recommended for kids ages 3–8. The starter pack comes with the audio player (obviously) and seven exciting cards. However, you can continue to buy other fun cards like this Pixar set filled with stories from their favorite characters.

Promising review: "I honestly can’t say when I’ve last been as impressed with a device as I am this one. My husband is an engineer and usually picky with his praise, but he can’t stop talking about how amazing our new Yoto is. Our almost 4-year-old is able to navigate through all of the different features with little help from us. She listens to either stories before bed, or the built in radio station. Then once she’s tired she flips it over and uses the night light. If she ever forgets we can just control things through the app without having to go into her room. I can see this aging really well as she grows, as many of the books are ones that I read well into my youth." —WS

Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with 2-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

Get it from Amazon for $109.98.

