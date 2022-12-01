33 Gift Ideas For Kids If You Have No Clue What To Get Them

Hey! While we’re doing our best to make sure the products we feature will arrive in time for Christmas, shipping times are tricky and can vary depending on where you live, which product you purchase, and more. Shop early and be sure to double check the retailers’ websites for shipping information to ensure that your gift will arrive in time for the 25th!
1
Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza
2
Silly Poopy's Hide and Seek
3
Crayola Globbles, a fun lil' toy they can use to burn off some steam
4
A splurge-worthy Disney Princess castle set
5
Talking Bingo and Bluey plush dolls
6
A splash-proof kids smartwatch with the ability to take videos, pictures, and selfies
7
A wooden grocery store play set
8
A Radio Flyer tricycle
9
A Lola droid just like the one young Princess Leia
10
A VTech Sit-to-Stand Learning Walker tykes will have a blast with thanks to the toys on the front and its ability to help them run wildly throughout the house. Maaaybe get this for a niece or nephew instead of your own kid, hehe.
11
12 Disney Princess dolls
12
A "My First Magic Show" set complete with 25 different tricks and how-to videos
13
A 3D printing pen kids, teens, and adults alike will be in awe of
14
A box set of Pokémon board books
15
An interactive toy from Fisher Price that'll let you record your own fun sounds into it
16
A set of massive bubble wands
17
A glow-in-the-dark fort-building kit
18
An arts and crafts library chock full of everything and anything
19
An old-school game like Battleship
20
Jenga to test their concentration and dexterity skills
21
A playhouse for your kids that'll make your backyard a go-to destination
22
A scratch paper art set
23
A Minnie Mouse "Bow-tel" Hotel
24
A balance bike that'll leave any little one grinning from ear-to-ear
25
A portable karaoke microphone that'll transform any living room into a party
26
A durable digital camera
27
A crystal-growing kit
28
A unicorn slime kit with over 27,000 5-star reviews
29
A Crayola light-up tracing pad
30
A geode-breaking activity from National Geographic
31
A Stomp Rocket, capable of launching up to 200 feet, to keep your kids busy and remind them to *literally* shoot for the stars.
32
A Razor scooter that'll remind you of your own childhood
33
A Yoto audio player kids will squeal with delight over — it'll allow them to pop in cards on their own and experience songs, stories, fun sounds, and special messages from their loved ones!
